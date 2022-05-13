Grieving Milwaukee mothers come together to 'Stop the Violence 53206'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father pleaded guilty on Monday, May 16 to charges in connection with the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter in January. Michael Huddleston was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say Huddleston admitted to shooting the girl. He referred to what unfolded as a "mistake" as he was trying to teach kids in the house about gun safety.

