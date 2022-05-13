ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Grieving Milwaukee mothers come together to 'Stop the Violence 53206'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Milwaukee has seen record...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee curfew worked after weekend violence, neighbors say

In the wake of the weekend violence in Milwaukee, the alderman representing downtown says he "would not recommend people be out on the streets in downtown" on weekend nights. What he said resonated with some, but others felt his comments were more of a knee-jerk reaction, calling Friday's shootings “isolated."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

9th and Burnham shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot wounded on the city's south side on Monday afternoon, May 16. Officials say the shooting happened near 9th and Burnham around 12:45 p.m. Monday. The victim suffered a serious gunshot injury – and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee medical examiner: 18 homicides in 15 days

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Officer has been called to 18 homicides over the last 15 days in the county, a tweet from the department said Monday, May 16. The tweet comes after a violent weekend in Milwaukee left six people dead and over 30 injured...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee father pleads guilty, shooting death of his young daughter

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father pleaded guilty on Monday, May 16 to charges in connection with the shooting death of his 8-year-old daughter in January. Michael Huddleston was charged with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say Huddleston admitted to shooting the girl. He referred to what unfolded as a "mistake" as he was trying to teach kids in the house about gun safety.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine gun violence increase in 2022; 'Our hearts ache'

MILWAUKEE - Racine officials are troubled by homicide numbers in their city. Those city leaders say the homicides have doubled in 2022 – and we are only five months into the year. The latest homicide being investigated is the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Terrance Blair. Police say he was...
RACINE, WI
WISN

2 more people killed early Sunday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — There were two more shooting deaths early Sunday in Milwaukee. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near 17th and Vliet streets just after midnight. The department is investigating the shooting as a potential robbery. A few hours later, about 2:30 a.m., a 28-year-old man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 injured, known suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:40 a.m. near 27th and Ramsey on the city's far south side Monday, May 16. A 21-year-old man got into an argument with a known suspect and was shot once. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing woman found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a missing 34-year-old woman last seen near Union and Bow streets was found safe. MPD earlier Monday asked for the public's help locating Juliet Acosta, last seen April 29. Again, Acosta has been found safe. Thank you for helping to spread the word!
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Trinity church fire, 4 years later, restoration ongoing

MILWAUKEE - It took hours to destroy and years to build back. Sunday, May 15 marked four years since the 140-year-old Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church went up in flames. "It was shocking. It was unreal. It was definitely a surreal day," said Jackie Nugent, church member. Sunday was bittersweet, recalling...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 13-year-old shot in home near 13th and Olive

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 13th and Olive Sunday afternoon, May 15. Police said the teenager was shot while inside a home in the area and taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI

