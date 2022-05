ANTRIM COUNTY, MI -- A 12-year-old boy who was walking with friends and teammates following track practice Thursday has died after he stepped off a a drop-off in Ellsworth Lake and did not resurface on his own. According to 9&10 News, the boy -- who will not be identified by police -- was in the lake with the group of people when he accidentally stepped off into a portion of the lake where the water is approximately 25-feet deep.

