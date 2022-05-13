ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 On Your Side: DoorDash customer gets more than Italian ice after hit and run

It was a door-to-door delivery disaster for a Staten Island woman who just wanted a dessert but instead got an extra helping of dents to her new SUV in a hit and run.

It was up to Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side to help get the biggest food delivery service to pay up.

The DoorDash deliveryman smashed then dashed, and it was all caught on a neighbor's Ring camera.

"I saw this, and I was panicking," customer Kaitlyn Coghlan said.

Her Buick is her baby, and the hard-working millennial works seven days a week holding down two jobs to pay off her student loans.

In early April, she ordered up a post-work sweet treat.

"I didn't want to go out," she said. "It was too cold. I was like, you know, let me just DoorDash it."

She ordered $25 worth of Italian ices for her family from Frank's, and minutes later, the DoorDasher appeared, creeping along looking for her address.

He drove past it, so he backed up...directly into her SUV.

"Then just drove off and parked up the block," Coghlan said.

But the deliveryman stopped, got out, and actually made her delivery.

"He just walked up and just handed me my order, and that was it," she said. "Didn't say anything. Didn't say, 'Hey, is this your car?' 'Do you know whose car this is or anything?' 'I accidentally hit it.' Nothing."

The Dasher departed, checking out the damage on her car and then his before pulling away.

"I didn't notice it until the next morning," she said.

The estimate to repair the damage was nearly $2,500, which Coghlan said she can't really afford at the moment.

She said she contacted DoorDash's customer service, but the company wouldn't share any information about their driver because of a privacy policy. But they told her to try to find his insurance information.

"I spoke to the supervisor, and all she said was, 'We have no further information right now, we're still waiting,'" she said. "'Once we hear back from them, from the appropriate team, we'll get back to you.'"

We contacted DoorDash, which called the incident "unfortunate and understandably frustrating," adding that the driver has been "removed from our platform."

It connected Coghlan to its insurance company, and within days, she was reimbursed for all the damages. DoorDash even offered a free rental while her car is fixed.

"I would say thank you, and I appreciate all your help," Coghlan said.

