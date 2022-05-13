ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Robert Williams remains out for Game 6 vs. Bucks

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2p71_0fdZR1kd00

Boston forward/center Robert Williams missed his third straight game with an injured left knee as the Celtics tried to keep their season alive Friday night in Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Williams had been listed as questionable on the Celtics’ injury report. Celtics coach Ume Idoka said at the team’s post-shootaround availability Friday that Williams hurt the knee during a collision with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 3.

“Once the swelling went down, we found out he had a bone bruise,” Udoka said Friday before the game. “There’s a high pain threshold there. It limits his movement when he bends a certain way.”

Udoka said he didn’t believe this was a long-term issue.

The Bucks lead the Celtics 3-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinal, with the winner set to face the Miami Heat. If needed, Game 7 would be Sunday in Boston.

Bucks forward Khris Middleton was out for a ninth consecutive game with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer didn’t offer any indication on whether the three-time All-Star might be available the next time Milwaukee plays after Friday.

“He’s doing well,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said before the game. “He’s making progress. We’re optimistic, but no new update.”

Referee Scott Foster was scratched from his assignment because of an illness not related to COVID-19. Eric Lewis and Ben Taylor, the other two scheduled officials, worked with Tre Maddox, with Nick Buchert the alternate.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves rumors: 3 assets Atlanta can trade for Xander Bogaerts

We should expect future Atlanta Braves rumors involving these three assets and a trade for Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The Atlanta Braves have a growing hole at the shortstop position. Dansby Swanson is having another underwhelming season without the power surge he had last season when he hit a surprising 27 home runs and drove in 88. While there aren’t any specific Braves rumors about how they may solve this growing issue, an obvious answer could be to call up the Boston Red Sox about Xander Bogaerts.
BOSTON, MA
ABC News

ABC News

646K+
Followers
153K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy