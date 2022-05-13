Ex-pastor guilty of killing two in Vegas neighborhood feud

A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Activist' Reality TV Series Sparks Backlash: "Worst Idea Ever"Stevie Wonder to Headline Global Citizen Live in Los AngelesUsher Launches Las Vegas Residency: "I Don't Want to Close the Curtain" Police said a large group of attendees fled the venue after gunfire was reportedly heard at about 10 p.m. “At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded,” police said in a statement. Festival organizers displayed a message on screens in the venue that said there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and to remain in place, officials said. The two-day festival, which began Saturday, features several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris and Ne-Yo. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)Click here to read the full article.

