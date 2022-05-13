ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ex-pastor guilty of killing two in Vegas neighborhood feud

SFGate
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas pastor could face up to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty of shooting and killing his 71-year-old neighbor and her 54-year-old boyfriend following more than a decade of backyard squabbles. A...

www.sfgate.com

Fox5 KVVU

Murder conviction of Nevada ‘Black Widow’ Margaret Rudin vacated

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Margaret Rudin, also known as the “Black Widow Killer of Las Vegas,” has officially had her conviction vacated on Saturday. Rudin’s conviction was overturned by U.S. District Court Judge Richard F. Boulware II on May 15, according to court records. Rudin was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas names new Chief of Police

Police said a 9-year-old boy was running alongside his mother who was driving a red car. The boy fell onto the street and was run over by the rear wheel of his mother car, police said. The boy was taken to Sunrise Hospital, however he was later pronounced dead, police said.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
newsy.com

Police: 3 Hurt After Crowds Rush Exit At Las Vegas Festival

A music festival in Las Vegas resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Juvenile dead after incident with vehicle in eastern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident between a vehicle and a juvenile Monday afternoon. At approximately, 3:16 p.m., officers responded to the 6300 block of Pavestone Lane, near Charleston and Hollywood after a report of a vehicle accident with a child. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 dead after northeast Las Vegas valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Police are investigating a homicide in the northeast valley that took place early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:31 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of North Christy Lane after reports of multiple people shot outside of a residence. Officers located two male...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

North Las Vegas bicyclist killed in crash identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A bicyclist in North Las Vegas was struck by an SUV on Sunday morning and police believe speeding could have been a factor in the crash. According to North Las Vegas Police, the bicyclist was transported to UMC, where he was pronounced deceased. The crash happened in the far northern part of the valley.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured at Lovers & Friends festival in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured at a music festival in Las Vegas after false reports of a shooting Saturday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said shortly after 10 p.m. May 14, gunfire was reportedly heard near the Lovers & Friends Festival. Police said this caused a “large group” of attendees to leave the venue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

Man On Bicycle Killed By Motorist In North Las Vegas Sunday Morning

A bicyclist was killed in the city of North Las Vegas Sunday morning. Every time I hear about a car or truck striking a bicyclist, my heart skips a beat. This time, North Las Vegas Police said a woman driving an SUV crashed into a bicyclist pedaling south on Bostick Weir Street at 8:22 AM. Police said a woman in the SUV was moving east on Dorrell Lane and drove her vehicle into a bicyclist heading south on Bostick Weir St.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 injured in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS(KLAS)— A 52-year-old man was severely injured after a single-vehicle crash, police say. According to Metro police, the man was driving a 2004 Lincoln Aviator west on East Warm Springs west of Pecos when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. This...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate death of 5-year-old boy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s officials said the Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 5-year-old Las Vegas boy. Oliver Michael Shine was found unresponsive in a pool on the 400 block of Penzance Drive on Saturday around 1 p.m. He was taken to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Remembering the PEPCON disaster 34 years later

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you lived in the Las Vegas Valley in 1988, you remember it well. The deadly PEPCON disaster rocked the valley 34 years ago. “There were seven explosions all together. The final one was a 3.5 on the Richter scale it is the largest civilian explosion in the history of the united states,” local historian Mark Hall-Patton said. “It left a crater that was 15 feet wide and 200 feet long.”
HENDERSON, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Lovers & Friends in Las Vegas Leaves 3 People Injured After Crowds Rush Exit

A music festival in Las Vegas has resumed after a “security incident” temporarily halted performances on Saturday, authorities said. Las Vegas police said in a statement that three people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries after crowds at the Lovers & Friends Festival rushed from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Activist' Reality TV Series Sparks Backlash: "Worst Idea Ever"Stevie Wonder to Headline Global Citizen Live in Los AngelesUsher Launches Las Vegas Residency: "I Don't Want to Close the Curtain" Police said a large group of attendees fled the venue after gunfire was reportedly heard at about 10 p.m. “At this time, there is no evidence of a shooting and the initial report has been deemed unfounded,” police said in a statement. Festival organizers displayed a message on screens in the venue that said there was a security incident, authorities were investigating and to remain in place, officials said. The two-day festival, which began Saturday, features several R&B and rap artists, including Usher, Ludacris and Ne-Yo. Best of The Hollywood Reporter'Awards Chatter' Podcast: 'Sopranos' Creator David Chase Finally Reveals What Happened to Tony (Exclusive)Click here to read the full article.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Lake Mead murder mystery: Bodies found due to low water levels

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - There's a murder mystery at Lake Mead. The decades-long drought at America's biggest reservoir has dropped water levels so low that bodies are popping up. Lake Mead is behind the Hoover Dam and about 40 miles from the Las Vegas strip. As the lake dries up, it could help crack some very cold cases.
LAS VEGAS, NV

