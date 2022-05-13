Life-threatening inflammation is turning COVID-19 into a chronic disease
By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
3 days ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Long COVID continues to be a lingering problem for more and more coronavirus patients in the months following their infection. Now, a new study contends that the life-threatening inflammation many patients experience — causing long-term damage to their health — is turning COVID-19 into a chronic...
Natalie M. Powell, a licensed practical nurse from Miramar, left her job eight months ago to join a health care staffing agency and never looked back. For years, she worked 60-hour weeks at rehabilitation and group home facilities. As her colleagues burned out, left for staffing agencies or quit the profession altogether during the pandemic, she tried to fill the gap by working upwards of 80 hours a week. She considered leaving the profession completely.
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Tri-County Outreach Food Pantry is holding a food distribution. This distribution is being held at 708 North Main Street in Chiefland. This event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Today, CBS4 News spoke with five different Gainesville stores that sell baby formula. A few places said they created limits for how much you can purchase ranging from 3-8 units per customer. The overall takeaway for people looking for formula, is that the earlier you go to the store, the...
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Parks and Recreation provides their residents with the space to get outside and stay active, which they say is imperative when striving to create a healthier and more vibrant community. Now, the Marion County Florida Department of Health wants to help them learn...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One Gainesville hospital is being recognized for having one of the best nursing units in its hospital system. HCA Florida North Florida hospital’s west end emergency nursing unit earned the 2022 unit of distinction award from the company. The award goes to the top five...
For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
Central Florida seniors have until May 31st to apply for energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). Qualifying seniors are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in assistance on multiple energy bills, to purchase necessary materials, conduct repairs and more. Utility categories eligible...
At its meeting on May 3 and 4 in Gainesville, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a number of immediate and potential rule changes for species commonly harvested both recreationally and commercially in the Florida Keys. A rule change for recreationally harvested dolphinfish (mahi-mahi) approved at the March FWC meeting also took effect on May 1. A summary of the rule changes for each species is listed here. For reference purposes, state waters refer to the area from shore to three nautical miles on the Atlantic side of the Keys, and from shore to nine nautical miles on the Gulf side. More information regarding fishing regulations is at MyFWC.com/marine. Alternatively, the Fish Rules app uses an angler’s phone’s GPS to track his or her current location and provide the appropriate regulations in real time.
An 11-foot alligator caused a traffic jam just NE of Orlando on April 27, 2022. Cars backed up as the alligator made its way across State Road 417. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thought the gator probably came from Lake Jesup, which has a reputation as being an alligator infested lake.
MUV will soon be joining the list of medical marijuana dispensaries that operate in Ocala. While a grand opening date has not yet been announced by MUV, the company plans to open the doors to its newest location in late spring. The Ocala store, which is located at 3701 SW College Road, will become MUV’s 48th dispensary.
During 2022, the Two Men and a Truck moving company is trying to collect more than 250,000 items, such as cleaning supplies and personal health items, nationwide for moms who have sought assistance in a domestic violence shelter. Locally, the goal is to collect more than 1,000 items for the Ocala Domestic Violence Center, which works with abused and homeless mothers in need.
UF Business Services announced recently it will break off its 13-year contract with Aramark to hire Chartwells Higher Education to handle all on-campus food services, including catering, residential, retail and athletic dining. The new provider is set to take over July 1. The transition means 949 Aramark workers, including 515...
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marian Glovina Williams is appearing in court for a case management hearing. Williams is being charged with negligent manslaughter in the death of Delia Young. Delia’s remains were found in a field north of the city of Alachua. Her aunt, Valerie Young, was arrested along...
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is at the top of the list for the city with the most growth in 2022, that’s according to a recent study published by tech company moveBuddha. Sarasota comes in second on that list. That study found that “for every 594 moves to Ocala...
WILLISTON, Fla. – If you are an outdoorsy person, you’ll want to check out the Devil’s Den Spring in Williston for your next Florida staycation. Here are some things you should know about the prehistoric spring before you plan a visit. WHAT IS DEVIL’S DEN SPRING?
OCALA, Fla. — Women in Central Florida and across the country are protesting in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Dozens of people joined an abortion rights rally Saturday in Marion County. More than 150 people participated in the "Bans Off...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday is the first time in more than a year that the OUR Florida program is no longer an option for people who don't have enough money to pay their rent. The program stopped accepting new applicants at 10pm Thursday May 12th, but there are still other options for people who need rental assistance.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were injured by a lightning strike Monday afternoon in Columbia County. This happened about 14 miles southeast of Lake City, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. Columbia County Emergency Management reported that a lightning strike victim and two other people were...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person was rushed to a hospital for treatment following a lightning strike Monday afternoon. That person’s condition was unknown. It happened on Southeast County Road 245, southeast of Lake City. Columbia County Emergency Management...
I admit, I’m a part of the problem. You see, I moved to Ocala from the Dade/Broward area 53 years ago, during a time when many others from South Florida had decided that they didn’t care for the ‘lifestyle’ down there, so they moved away too. I remember how hard it was to fit in with the locals, those who were born and raised here. I eventually was welcomed and made a nice life for my family and myself.
