An historic, dome-shaped cinema building near Santana Row in San Jose could get a major facelift that would transform it from a former movie theater into something new. The building at 3161 Olsen Drive was built in 1964 and used to be the Century 21 movie theater, which closed in 2014. The city made it a historical landmark shortly after it shut down. The dome sits on a prime piece of property just steps away from the Winchester Mystery House and a new office complex called Santana West which currently has one new office building in operation and a few others that will be built. The popular Santana Row dining and shopping destination sits just across South Winchester Boulevard from the domed building.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO