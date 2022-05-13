GOP candidate for Congress talks to voters in Ottumwa

The City of Ottumwa has released results of a poll on its website regarding restrictions on pit bulls and other breeds. The first question asked was: should the City keep breed-specific language in place where pit bulls are banned from being in the city limits. By a three to one margin, respondents said “No.” Next, should the current ban be lifted and any breed of dog be allowed. Respondents said “Yes” by a three to one margin. And finally, should any breed be allowed in Ottumwa’s city limits with restrictions in place for so-called high risk animals, like microchipping or insurance. The vote here was closer, with “No” winning by just over 100 votes. Again, this is a poll that was taken on the City of Ottumwa website.

