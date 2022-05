Video taken Monday evening shows what appears to be a tornado touching down in Charlestown, New Hampshire. The incredible video was captured right before 6:30 p.m. by Wes Carter's dashcam as he was driving just south of Claremont. Carter pulled his vehicle over and waited for the weather to clear before he continued driving. Once he did, it was clear that the apparent tornado had caused substantial tree damage and downed several power lines.

CHARLESTOWN, NH ・ 7 HOURS AGO