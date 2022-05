Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Rock legend Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour will bring him to the Carrier Dome on June 4, the first time he’s been to Syraucse since 2017. Known for his role as the co-lead vocalist and bassist for The Beatles, as well as his work as a solo artist and frontman of the band Wings, McCartney has had a long, celebrated career in the music industry with hits like “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Let it Be,” “Live and Let Die” and many, many more. Tickets start at $99.50, and the show starts at 8 p.m.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO