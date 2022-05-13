ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican Senate candidate Latham Saddler says vote for Walker ‘a vote for Warnock’

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Georgia Republican Senate campaign rolled into Columbus this afternoon

Former Navy Seal Latham Saddler was working for votes at the Muscogee County Republican Party headquarters on Veterans Parkway.

Saddler is one of five Republicans trying to keep Georgia football legend, Herschel Walker, from running away from the primary field.

Walker is leading in all the polls – and the biggest question appears to be will Walker win on May 24th without a runoff.

Saddler was at home this afternoon in a room of about 70 Columbus Republicans.

After his military service, Saddler worked several years as chief of staff for then-Synovus CEO Kessel Stelling.

He has raised more than $4 million dollars – still far behind Herschel — and is telling voters he can take down Walker … if he can force the celebrity candidate backed by former President Trump into a runoff.

Saddler was critical of Walker for ducking the debates. There have been five Republican Senate debates and Walker has declined to participate in any of them.

“I have always viewed Herchel as this major competitor,” said Sadler, a Georgia graduate, and Bulldog football fan. “And, you are right, he’s been a ghost. He’s hiding out doing the Biden basement strategy. Usually, when you are hiding, you are hiding for a reason. And, it’s really costing him. He started out in the 80s in the polls. Now, he’s in the high 50s. He is not going to clear 50 percent by the 24th with six of us in this race.”

Here’s what he says about Walker’s chances in November against Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“I mean, a vote for Herschel Walker in this primary is a vote for Raphael Warnock. Herschel is the fastest way to making Georgia blue again,” Saddler said. “There could not be more on the line for Georgia. Look at all the statewide races we have. We have got the Senate race which will be on the top of the ballot. Then we have governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. And if Herschel Walker can’t get on a debate stage and debate Republicans, which should be easy by the way, because we pretty much agree on everything, he’s not going to be able to beat Raphael Warnock.”

Last month, I interviewed Georgia Agricultural Commissioner Gary Balck. When I asked him about Walker’s chances against Warnock, he said almost the same thing.

Muscogee County advance in-person voting ends next Friday at 7 p.m. You can vote early any day between now and then, 7 a.m to 7 p.m. at the City Service Center, Columbus Technical College or Shirley Winston Park.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

