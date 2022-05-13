ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Traffic stop for fictitious paper plate leads deputies to stolen property in Montogomery Co., officials say

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities in Montgomery County say a traffic stop was the starting point of an investigation revealing several articles of stolen property on Friday. According to Montgomery County deputies, officials attempted to make a traffic stop in the 21130 block of US...

www.click2houston.com

Peter Burn
1d ago

I see paper plates every day on Texas roads that the date on them is unreadable. Even the number of the paper plate is too.

