Hattiesburg, MS

HPD warns public to be wary of scam

By WDAM Staff
WDAM-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam that would appear to involve __ the Hattiesburg police. In the scam, HPD officers attempt to solicit funds from individuals, claiming...

WTOK-TV

MPD charges 2 juveniles with stealing cars

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police said two juveniles were taken into custody Monday for allegedly stealing two vehicles from Newell Road and 45th Court. MPD said the vehicles were recovered about three hours after the theft because one of the suspects made several posts on social media bragging about it.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with multiple burglaries in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested a man on Monday, May 16 in connection to four burglaries that happened over the weekend. Police arrested Zachary James Thames, 28, for burglaries at Fox’s Pizza on Old Highway 11, Miracle Nails on Old Highway 11 and Yamato Japan on Hardy Street. He was also arrested in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

National Police Week honors fallen law enforcement officers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s a time dedicated to honoring the men and women in blue. From May 15 through the 21, people across the nation are paying tribute to the brave men and women who put their lives at risk every day. “It is important that we...
LAUREL, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian police investigate recent shootings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police have been very busy with several shootings taking place in the city of Meridian. Since Friday, at least four people have been shot, one of them fatally. According to police, one person was shot in the leg late Friday night on 34th St. and...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged in armed carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed carjacking that took place on Saturday, May 14. Jackson police said the victim was walking to his 2007 Toyota Avalon on Sykes Road when three men threated him with guns for the car keys. Investigators said Serjalmist Dewayne Boyd was charged with […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

LMSA went into lockdown out of caution Monday afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts was on lockdown on Monday afternoon out of an abundance of caution. According to Laurel School District Communication/ Public Relations Specialist Quin Dungy, a domestic argument between two adults involving a weapon on 12th Street, adjacent to the school, led to the campus going into a lockdown around 12:30 p.m.
LAUREL, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Hattiesburg, MS – US-11 & I-59 Reported Site of Injury Accident

According to early accounts, at least one person was hurt as a result of the crash. Eyewitness accounts did not specify how many people were injured. Many lanes were restricted due to the presence of EMS units and law enforcement authorities. The wounded were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wrjwradio.com

Firearms Located During Traffic Stop of Man Claiming to be from Picayune

A traffic stop, which occurred on Interstate 59 last week, resulted in three illegally possessed firearms being taken off the streets. At approximately midnight, May 12th , a deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Highway Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a northbound black Mercedes sedan on I-59. The driver of the vehicle, Travis M. Kild, age 41,
PICAYUNE, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Meridian, MS – Collision at I-20 & MS-145 Results in Injuries

Although the extent of the damages has yet to be determined, at least one person was injured in the crash. Following the collision, road restrictions were recorded, and all wounded persons who required additional care were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. More details are currently unavailable. Local officials are...
MERIDIAN, MS
WLBT

Supervisors threaten lawsuit to block transfer of downtown jail to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Hinds County supervisors say they’ll consider suing the county they represent if leaders attempt to transfer ownership of the downtown jail to the city of Jackson. District 2 Supervisor David Archie and District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham addressed several issues at a press conference...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

MPD identifies homicide victim

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Monday released the name of a man who was found shot inside a vehicle early Sunday. He was identified as 43-year-old Gary Moffite. MPD said officers responded to Eastern Gardens Apartments at 3:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man inside a vehicle...
MERIDIAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Sheriff Eric Clark’s Information on the Shooting in Neshoba Saturday

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at 10091 County Road 307, Union, MS around 5:00 pm. The caller stated that her husband had been shot while bush-hogging (land clearing) their property. The victim was riding his tractor when he was riddled with pellets from a nearby shotgun blast from a shooter concealed in an adjoining wooded area. The victim fled the area after being shot and managed to drive himself home to alert his wife who called 911 for law enforcement and medical attention. Neshoba County Sheriff’s Officers responded to the area to secure it and provide a safe area for EMS. The victim was transported by CAREMED to Anderson Regional Hospital in Meridian where he was treated and later released from the hospital.
UNION, MS
WAPT

Man killed over wallet, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. — A man was killed for his wallet, according to Jackson police. Police said Monday evening, Jimmy Pierce, 50, was sitting outside a home on West Street. Someone demanded Pierce's wallet before shooting him twice in the chest. Police said Pierce died after he was rushed to...
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

One shot in Pascagoula home invasion, 3 suspects

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Three men are suspects in a home invasion that left one man with a gunshot wound to his stomach, according to officials with the Pascagoula Police Department. Officers received a call about a shooting on Eden Street at around 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. When officers arrived they found Kieon […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

Woman identified after body recovered from Leaf River

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman whose body was found in the Leaf River in Jones County on Sunday, May 16 has been identified. Boaters reported the body was found near the Highway 590 bridge and boat ramp. The Mississippi Crime Lab in Gulfport identified the body as Brittany Nicole Holifield, 32, of Laurel. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Popsicles in the Park

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the case has been ruled a homicide. This week serves as a time dedicated to honoring the men and women in blue. The 12th Annual Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi Golf Tournament was held on Monday at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Purvis.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Popsicles in the Park’ happening Thursday with HPD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week marks National Police Week, and the Hattiesburg Police Department is taking part by having a community event. Kids and parents are invited to join HPD officers on Thursday at Jaycee Park for ‘Popsicles in the Park.’. HPD will have popsicles, kickball and an...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man gets life for murder of James Hankins

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Joshua Dukes was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of 85-year-old James Hankins and three others people in 2015 and 2016. Dukes was found guilty of four counts of capital murder. He was found guilty of shooting Hankins in the head during a robbery […]
JACKSON, MS

