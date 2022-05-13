ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Police investigate shooting on Lambert Street

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2ix3_0fdZLVXq00
Police investigate shooting on Lambert Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on 2000 Lambert St that took place at 4:30 p.m.

JSO reports the suspect was in a reported green SUV or pickup truck that pulled up next to the victim inside her vehicle on Lambert Street.

Some words were exchanged between the two before the suspect shot at the woman’s vehicle several times, fleeing southbound.

The victim, a woman of unidentified age was shot once in her lower body.

Rescue arrived and transported this victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim stated the suspect was wearing a ski mask, and they may know each other.

It is unknown at this time how many suspects were in the vehicle.

JSO has reported this is not road rage and was an isolated incident.

The suspect(s) is still at large and the circumstances leading to this incident are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Violent Crimes Unit Detectives and a Crime Scene Detective are responding to investigate. This investigation is ongoing.

You can also email Crimestoppers at JSOCRIMETIPS@jaxsheriff.org.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 5

Related
WOKV

Police respond to shooting at permanently closed Jacksonville motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at America’s Best Inn located at 8220 Dix Ellis Trail Monday night. They report one man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The violent crimes unit went in to investigate but say it is still an active scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO corrections officer charged with domestic battery, sheriff’s office says

JACKSONVILLE — On Monday the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one of its corrections officers. Speaking from the Police Memorial Building, JSO Undersheriff Pat Ivey said Brooke Mulcahey, a 4-year JSO veteran, was arrested Sunday after a conversation she was having with someone about their current relationship status turned physical. She is charged with Domestic Battery, a first degree misdemeanor.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Action News Jax

Father accused of shooting stepson near Linwood Ave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATED 6:23 a.m.- The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting between a possible father and stepson on 500 Linwood Ave. JSO reports the two individuals were drinking together on the house porch when an argument started. The stepson was staying at the home temporarily.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville corrections officer accused of domestic battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employee is accused of domestic battery, Undersheriff Pat Ivey announced Monday. Corrections Officer Brooke Mulcahey, a four-year veteran of JSO, was arrested Sunday afternoon on the first-degree misdemeanor charge, Ivey said at a morning news conference. According to Ivey, Mulcahey and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

JSO: One person dead after shooting in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man is dead after being shot in Downtown Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West Forsyth Street. Off-duty officers who were working nearby heard gunshots and responded to the scene. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound and contacted Jacksonville Fire Rescue. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Jso#Crimestoppers
Action News Jax

JSO says missing 84-year-old has been located safe

Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Mr. Chung has been located safe. PREVIOUS STORY: Jacksonville police are seeking help in locating an 84-year-old man who had recently been diagnosed with dementia. Sang Ho Chung was reported missing from the Queens Harbor area late on Monday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Woman stabbed in home on VC Johnson Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a stabbing occurred Saturday night on 11400 VC Johnson Rd. At approximately 10:20 p.m., officers responded and located a woman inside a residence with apparent stab wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue department was called and transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

19-year-old dead after motorcycle crash on Jacksonville’s Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Monday night on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The report said a 19-year-old was riding a motorcycle northbound on State Road 15 in the left lane around 9 p.m. when the driver of an SUV traveling southbound on New Kings Road turned left onto Dunn Avenue.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Woman found in Northwest Jacksonville home with stab wounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in a local hospital with life-threatening condition after a stabbing in Northwest Jacksonville. JSO says they went to 11400 block of VC Johnson Road at 10:20 pm on Saturday night in response to a reported disturbance with an injured person. At the residence...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
96K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy