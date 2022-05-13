Police investigate shooting on Lambert Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on 2000 Lambert St that took place at 4:30 p.m.

JSO reports the suspect was in a reported green SUV or pickup truck that pulled up next to the victim inside her vehicle on Lambert Street.

Some words were exchanged between the two before the suspect shot at the woman’s vehicle several times, fleeing southbound.

The victim, a woman of unidentified age was shot once in her lower body.

Rescue arrived and transported this victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim stated the suspect was wearing a ski mask, and they may know each other.

It is unknown at this time how many suspects were in the vehicle.

JSO has reported this is not road rage and was an isolated incident.

The suspect(s) is still at large and the circumstances leading to this incident are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Violent Crimes Unit Detectives and a Crime Scene Detective are responding to investigate. This investigation is ongoing.

You can also email Crimestoppers at JSOCRIMETIPS@jaxsheriff.org.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when new information is available.

