Huntington, WV

Herd Stadium Center to open by Fall

By Marlee Pinchok
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While plans were originally scheduled for Herd Stadium Center to open in spring of 2022 in the 2000 block of Fifth Avenue, setbacks have pushed back that date. Smoothie King...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

State Fair of W.Va. art contest

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Submit your artwork to Kellyt@statefairofwv.com by June 1. For more information, email Kelly or call the State Fair office at 304-645-1090.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Know before you go: Kanawha County Schools 2022 Graduations

A guide on location, parking, costs and rules for the Kanawha County Schools 2022 High School Graduation ceremonies: CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) will be holding the 2022 high school graduation ceremonies at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from May 16 to May 19. The Convention Center and KCS have provided […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Historic Parkersburg home opens doors to visitors

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Historical and Preservation Society and the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library teamed up once again to reconnect Parkersburg to its roots with a fun-filled day of activities at the Phelps-Tavenner House, the oldest residence in the county on an original site. While the...
PARKERSBURG, WV
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Government
WSAZ

Volunteers helping with flood cleanup

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a week after the May 6 flood in Huntington, the effort to clean up and get back to normal is far from over. Volunteers from all over Kentucky with the Southern Baptist Convention have been helping with cleanup since Wednesday. “We’re just serving the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

City Council approves funds to survey crumbling road

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation last week looked into a road crumbling into the Kanawha River. Monday night, Charleston City Council approved more than $400,000 of city funding to begin a survey of Blaine Boulevard. The vote was a first step for residents who live along the road and hope to get it fixed.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WV to roll out red carpet to bring in business

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are used to seeing red carpets at movie premieres, but later this year leaders are going to roll out the red carpet with hopes of bringing business to the West Virginia Regional Technology Park to stay. Monday, May 16, the Charleston Area Alliance asked Kanawha County commissioners for $97,000 to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Point Pleasant Register

Dinner cruise tickets now on sale

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Point Pleasant River Museum has announced plans for a dinner cruise on July 25 aboard the Belle of Cincinnati. The Dinner Cruise will include a full band set to sail on July 25 from Point Pleasant. The benefits of this cruise will support the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNS

Plans for a new homeless shelter in Raleigh County come to a halt.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Community Action Association has withdrawn its application to place a homeless shelter in Mount Tabor. RCCAA had asked the Raleigh Zoning Board of Appeals to permit the new shelter on property owned by Beckley Conference of Freewill Baptist. A meeting on the request was planned for Tuesday, May 17. […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Miss Discovery Trail on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Anastasia Jones-Burdick, a local candidate for the title of Miss West Virginia, is promoting the Miss America Organization, which is a year-round program for women to earn scholarships, grow their networks, learn valuable skills, and make a difference in their communities. As she prepares for the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Turnpike construction set to begin Monday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The final round of construction for the Beckley Widening Project is set to begin May 15, 2022. Paving will begin for an eight mile stretch beginning at mile marker 40. People on the roads will see lane closures Sundays through Thursdays for the next eight weeks. Executive Director for the West […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Final Turnpike work begins Sunday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Crews will begin final paving and striping work on the West Virginia Turnpike Sunday night. The project centers around upgrading the West Virginia Turnpike to six lanes between mile markers 40 and 48 in the Beckley area. Crews need to lay the final finishing layer of pavement and complete all striping; officials delayed the work until after the holiday travel season.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New River Gorge Festival wraps up with river cleanup

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The New River Gorge Festival wrapped up Sunday, May 15, 2022, with a river cleanup. Team members from the ACE Adventure Resort partnered up with the New River Conservancy along with about 2 dozen people who took to the banks of the New River to clean up litter and trash along […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington church trying to bounce back after flood

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A church in Huntington is now making do after last week’s flood moved them out of their sanctuary. And now, in addition to the cleanup, the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church is thinking about preventative measures for the future. “We had about 2-3 inches of water in the crawl space – both […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wymt.com

New optometry clinic celebrates grand opening in Pike County

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Altman Eye Center celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, May 14, at 147 Hibbard Street in downtown Pikeville. Along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the center also celebrated with free hot dogs for the community as well as inflatables for the kids. Dr. J. Turner Altman,...
PIKEVILLE, KY
US News and World Report

Hallmark Store in West Virginia Carries on Family Tradition

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (AP) — Andrea Underwood and Paul Adams are carrying on a family tradition with their Adams Hallmark store in the Crossroads Mall. “We’re second generation,” Underwood said. “Our parents started in Milton, West Virginia, years ago.”. It was 1969 when Michael and Charlotte...
MILTON, WV
Lootpress

Logan Turnpike dedication marker scheduled

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An official state highway marker commemorating the Logan, Raleigh and Monroe (LR&M) Turnpike—commonly referred to as the Logan Turnpike—will be dedicated on Tuesday, May 17, at 1 PM. The marker is located beside the Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department building, at the junction of W, Va. 99 and the access road to Fairdale Elementary School in Fairdale.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Times

Valley opens doors to new athletic complex

LUCASVILLE—Troy Gahm hasn’t grown tired yet of folks’ reactions to seeing the new athletic complex at Valley High School for the first time. Walking through the doors into the sprawling new facility, it’s difficult for guests not to gasp followed by a long exclamation of “wow!”
LUCASVILLE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
WELCH, WV

