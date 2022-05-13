ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Bill McSwain holds campaign stop in Erie

By Brian Wilk
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The May Primary Elections are only a few days away. One candidate was in Erie looking to become the state’s next governor.

Republican Bill McSwain met with potential voters as he outlined his plan for Pennsylvania.

His background included being a Marine, a U.S. attorney, and a prosecutor.

Pa. Governor race: Bill McSwain makes campaign stop in Lemoyne

McSwain said he’s the only Republican candidate that is a conservative outsider.

“That’s what we need. We need a conservative outsider that can go to Harrisburg, and make the hard decisions and we are going to get our state back on track. If we just put another politician up, we’re not going to get the change that we need. We’re going to have more of the same,” said Bill McSwain (R) Candidate for Pennsylvania Governor.

Doug Mastriano is currently leading all Republican candidates in the polls.

IN THIS ARTICLE
YourErie

Pa Senate Race: Oz condemns Barnette’s tweet on Islam

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of far-right candidates in Pennsylvania who are gaining traction ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. After spending much of the campaign steering clear of fellow Republican Senate contender Kathy Barnette, Oz on Saturday said she was out of step with the GOP and would […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

In US, Pennsylvania and other states struggle to replace fossil fuel tax revenue

In April, the commonwealth became the first major fossil-fuel state to adopt a carbon-pricing policy. (Santa Fe, N.M.) — Government budgets are booming in New Mexico: Teacher salaries are up, residents can go to an in-state college tuition-free, moms will get medical care for a year after childbirth, and criminal justice initiatives are being funded to reduce urban violence.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
