2 wrecks stop traffic on I-65 north of Mobile

By Tom Ingram
 3 days ago

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.): ALDOT Tweeted that lanes have reopened.

CREOLA, Ala. (WKRG) — Northbound traffic on I-65 was at a standstill Friday afternoon after an 18-wheeler overturned after crossing the Mobile River. Standstill traffic stretched from the River Delta Marina and across the General WK Wilson Jr. Bridge, according to the ALGO Traffic map .

This is near where another 18-wheeler sank into the water of the Mobile River on April 21, also blocking northbound traffic and causing major traffic delays.

The traffic map shows the overturned 18-wheeler as a major crash. Further north on I-65, the map also showed an overturned vehicle.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

