We at the Lost Coast Outpost love and esteem our crosstown colleagues at the Eureka Times-Standard. Let the ad salespeople at our respective publications rip out each others’ throats on the field of battle. Let the money men Spy v. Spy their way to victory over cocktails at the Ingomar. All that is as it should be, and sometimes it is a really amazing spectacle!

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO