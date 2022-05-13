Masks return to East Lansing Schools

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The elevated levels of COVID have prompted one mid-Michigan school district to bring back masks.

The East Lansing Superintendent told parents in the district that masks will be required inside buildings and buses.

“My grandma is huge support with [my son] so she has been very cautious with COVID, so my son has always worn one and it’s just something that we’re used to. So I mean I think it’s a good idea we wear one ahead of the summer,” said East Lansing parent Christine Howison.

Superintendent Dori Leyko said the decision to go back to masks is part of a Board of Education decision made on April 11.

They agreed that universal masking would go back into effect if the CDC risk level for the county increased to medium or more. She says the district has faced some cases recently.

“We are seeing an increase in cases over the past three to four weeks in our buildings. We have since the mask mandate came off on April 18, we’ve been responding to any outbreaks that we’ve identified in our classrooms with a more targeted response. Where we have masked that classroom for a week,” said Leyko.

“I trust our officials as long as they are abiding with the guidelines and are trying to keep everybody safe. I think we have to trust those who are teaching, trust those who are making the laws. And I think that’s the best thing that we should be doing instead of fighting with each other than causing a ruckus,” said grandparent Tracy Edmond.

Health officer Linda Vail said while the CDC announcement can be concerning, she stresses hospitalization rates and severity of cases are the metrics to look out for.

