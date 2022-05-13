California woman fatally hit by pickup truck, dragged 8 miles in gruesome hit and run

A California woman was struck by a pickup truck — then dragged for more than eight miles in a gruesome hit-and-run that left her dead Friday, cops said.

Fresno police are now seeking the man driving the truck, who had tried to check into a hotel while the 29-year-old woman’s remains were still trapped under the vehicle.

What was left of the victim only dislodged once the man returned to the truck after he found the hotel had no vacancy, police said.

“The pickup had some sign damage to its front end,” Lt. Bill Dooley said during a news conference on Friday. “When the vehicle backed up, something came out from underneath it.”

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart and walking a dog on a leash at just before 2 a.m. when she was hit by a gray or silver Chevy Silverado at Herndon and Milburn avenues, Dooley said.

The woman, who was possibly homeless, was trapped in the Silverado’s undercarriage for 8.1 miles before the truck came to a stop at the La Quinta Inn on North Cornelia Avenue. The entire gruesome ride was caught on surveillance footage and the driver was photographed going into the hotel, which was at capacity.

He left the hotel when he was told there were no rooms available and a witness who saw the woman’s remains left in the lot called 911, Dooley said.

It’s not clear if the driver was aware that he had hit a person and then dragged them — in what Dooley called “an absolute tragedy.”

“Anybody that’s involved in an accident, it’s a responsibility to stop,” Dooley told reporters. “Give us an explanation as to why, what happened. That didn’t happen here.”

Police released images of the Silverado, which has front-end damage, a toolbox and a sunroof. They also released a photo of the driver from inside of the hotel.

Anyone calling with information can contact @valleycrimestoppersfresno at 498-STOP (7867).