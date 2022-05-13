Streetsboro man accused of shooting victim, setting car on fire
CLEVELAND – A 30-year-old Streetsboro man is now in jail on charges that he killed a man May 8 by shooting him in the head and then setting the car the victim was in on fire.
Robert Lee Scott was arrested Friday.
The FOX 8 I-Team obtained documents filed with the Cleveland Municipal Court, which state Scott is accused of killing Ansar Calloway. The murder happened in the area of E 98th Street and Benham Avenue.Family in shock after 101-year-old woman shot in Cleveland
Cleveland police homicide detectives investigated the case.
The documents filed in court further state Scott is also known as “RJ” and is a member of the “Bloods gang, from Benham Ave.”
Scott is due in court soon to face the charge.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 2