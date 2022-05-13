Streetsboro man accused of shooting victim, setting car on fire

CLEVELAND – A 30-year-old Streetsboro man is now in jail on charges that he killed a man May 8 by shooting him in the head and then setting the car the victim was in on fire.

Robert Lee Scott was arrested Friday.

The FOX 8 I-Team obtained documents filed with the Cleveland Municipal Court, which state Scott is accused of killing Ansar Calloway. The murder happened in the area of E 98th Street and Benham Avenue.

Cleveland police homicide detectives investigated the case.

The documents filed in court further state Scott is also known as “RJ” and is a member of the “Bloods gang, from Benham Ave.”

Scott is due in court soon to face the charge.

