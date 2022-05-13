ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

2022 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

By Golf News Net
thegolfnewsnet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods tees off on the 17th hole during the first round at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in Mamaroneck, N.Y. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Darren Carroll/USGA) The 2022 PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour-sacntioned and PGA...

thegolfnewsnet.com

The Spun

Tiger Woods Has 3-Word Message Before PGA Championship

It's safe to say that Tiger Woods is feeling pretty, pretty good heading into the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods, who played in The Masters at Augusta National last month, has arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of the PGA Championship later this week. When asked if he's feeling stronger now than...
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Phil Mickelson Opinion Very Clear

Phil Mickelson, the defending PGA Championship winner, will not be playing in this year's major tournament. About a month after withdrawing from The Masters following his Saudi League controversy, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship. The major tournament announced the news earlier this week. The PGA of...
GolfWRX

The rumored real reason why Phil Mickelson withdrew from the PGA Championship

Nobody apart from themselves really knew if Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods would take their places in Southern Hills next week. Whilst speculation was rife, neither player had made any firm commitment to the championship and Mickelson’s management team had always stated that, “Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play. Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.”
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson

You had to go low on Sunday at the AT&T Byron Nelson if you were going to win. Like really low. Like nearly double-digits low for the final 18 holes. Suffice it to say, K.H. Lee knows from going low at TPC Craig Ranch. A year ago, the South Korean won the tournament in McKinney, Texas, with a 25-under total. This time, he did one better, shooting a 26-under 262 after posting a nine-under 63 in the final round. It was good enough to pass 54-hole leader Sebastian Munoz and hold off local favorite Jordan Spieth to become the tournament’s fourth repeat champion (joining Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson) and the third golfer to successfully defend a tournament title during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson reels in TWO BIG ONES ahead of Paulina Gretzky wedding

Dustin Johnson may be one of the most successful golfers of the modern era, but he also has other passions away from the PGA Tour. Unfortunately for Johnson, he shot rounds of 72 and 71 at the RBC Heritage to miss the cut at Harbour Town. But it looks as though the disappointment didn't affect him for too long.
Tennis World Usa

Greg Norman raises with another two billion

Do you remember the post on the Arab SuperLega of golf between a real circuit or a race of old glories? Delete everything, or almost. The PGA Tour denied all players permission to take the field for the Liv Invitational Series. For his part, Greg Norman, after a double extra-sporting...
SkySports

PGA Championship storylines: Tiger Woods' return, Jordan Spieth's Grand Slam bid and more

Six storylines to follow ahead of the PGA Championship, live this week on Sky Sports Golf, ranging from injury comebacks and historic attempts to more potential controversy!. Following Rory McIlroy's best attempt yet at completing the career Grand Slam at The Masters last month, it will be Jordan Spieth's turn in similar circumstances this week at Southern Hills.
CBS Sports

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus reveals he shunned $100 million offer from LIV Golf: 'I helped start the PGA Tour'

Greg Norman has been making headlines for the better part of three months for his role in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Leading this rival tour from infancy to its first event, which is set to take place from June 9-11 in London, it came to light on Monday that Norman was apparently not the Saudi's first choice to serve as figurehead.
CBS Sports

2022 PGA Championship odds, field: Surprising golf picks, predictions from model that nailed the Masters

Xander Schauffele finished third in the 2021 Masters, but when the next major came around, he missed the cut in the PGA Championship. This year, Schauffele missed the cut at the Masters, but can he reverse his luck with a top finish at the 2022 PGA Championship, which starts Thursday, May 19? Caesars Sportsbook lists Schauffele at 22-1 in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds, while Jordan Spieth, who also finished third at the 2021 Masters, is 20-1. Can either golfer make a serious run for the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills Country Club? Schauffele is coming off of a win in the better-ball portion of the Zurich Classic, while Spieth won at the RBC Heritage event on April 17. Before locking in any 2022 PGA Championship picks of your own, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has Arrived In Oklahoma: Golf World Reacts

PGA Championship week is almost here. While Phil Mickelson will not be competing in this month's major tournament, Tiger Woods will be. Woods has already arrived in Oklahoma, which will be hosting this year's PGA Championship, beginning on Thursday morning. Sunday afternoon, video of Woods' private jet arriving in Missouri...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Soudal Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Soudal Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Sam Horsfield, who earned the big DP World Tour win at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, Belgium. Horsfield was locked in a tight race on Sunday with 54-hole leader Ryan Fox, as well as several other contenders. Fox went on to shoot even-par 71, while Horsfield's 2-under 69 was good enough for a one-shot victory on 13-under 271.
Golf Digest

Report: Bryson DeChambeau to test surgically repaired wrist Monday at Southern Hills, hopes to compete in PGA Championship

One by one, the questions marks entering next week’s PGA Championship are being answered. Phil Mickelson is out, still not ready to face the public in the wake of his Saudi comments. Harris English and Paul Casey, both dealing with injuries, have also sent their regrets. Sungjae Im won’t be in Tulsa, either, after testing positive last week in South Korea with COVID. Tiger Woods, however, was at Southern Hills on Sunday and appears ready to compete next week.
golfmagic.com

"Go join the Senior Tour!": Golf fans react to Phil Mickelson missing USPGA

It was the news that no one wanted to hear on Friday evening, but unfortunately, it came. Phil Mickelson will not be playing at the PGA Championship next week. Mickelson hasn't played at a golf tournament since February after he colluded with Saudi Arabia in preparing the launch of what is now the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
Golf Channel

Expecting DP tour to deny releases, too, Greg Norman sends letter to players

A week after the PGA Tour denied players conflicting event releases to participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event, the breakaway circuit’s commissioner fired back claiming. “the era of free agency in professional golf has finally arrived.”. In a letter sent to Tour players late Sunday,...
GolfWRX

Tour pro becomes first player to be disqualified for violating updated rule

In 2019, Alex Cejka was disqualified mid-way through the Honda Classic for an infringement of the green-reading book, and three years later it has happened again. At PGA National, the 51-year-old German was guilty of using a greens guide that did not fit the “size to scale” of the new regulation books and, having again amended the rules, the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee had no option but to disqualify the defending champion from the Regions Tradition after the third round on Saturday.
