2022 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

Xander Schauffele finished third in the 2021 Masters, but when the next major came around, he missed the cut in the PGA Championship. This year, Schauffele missed the cut at the Masters, but can he reverse his luck with a top finish at the 2022 PGA Championship, which starts Thursday, May 19? Caesars Sportsbook lists Schauffele at 22-1 in the latest 2022 PGA Championship odds, while Jordan Spieth, who also finished third at the 2021 Masters, is 20-1. Can either golfer make a serious run for the Wanamaker Trophy at Southern Hills Country Club? Schauffele is coming off of a win in the better-ball portion of the Zurich Classic, while Spieth won at the RBC Heritage event on April 17. Before locking in any 2022 PGA Championship picks of your own, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO