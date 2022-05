In 2019, Alex Cejka was disqualified mid-way through the Honda Classic for an infringement of the green-reading book, and three years later it has happened again. At PGA National, the 51-year-old German was guilty of using a greens guide that did not fit the “size to scale” of the new regulation books and, having again amended the rules, the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee had no option but to disqualify the defending champion from the Regions Tradition after the third round on Saturday.

