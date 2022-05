Seven Wyoming anglers joined an elite few, Wyoming Game and Fish announced Monday. According to game and fish, seven more have earned the Ultimate Angler title. Ultimate Angler is a portion of the state's Master Angler program. In order to become a Master Angler, one must catch a fish that is in the top 5% of its size. Once someone catches five species in the Master Angler category, they're recognized as a trophy Angler. Reaching Ultimate Angler status requires one to catch 10 different species of trophy fish.

