The Bequette-Ribault House.Andrew Balet, CC BY 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the attractions to Sainte (Ste.) Genevieve is the restored Bequette-Ribault house pictured above, also on the National Registry of Historic Places. The house was built in 1808 by Jean-Baptiste Bequette, Sr. When his son died, the property was purchased by a woman named Clarisse, who was "a free woman of color." Thereafter, until 1982, ownership was passed down to her descendants and they all had the last name of Ribault.

