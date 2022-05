Four people now face drug charges after investigators witnessed a "hand-to-hand transaction" in a Decatur apartment complex on Friday, according to Decatur Police. After the transaction, investigators spoke with two of the people involved — 18-year-old Zapporah Chatman and 22-year-old Cody Brown, each of Decatur. Both were found to have oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl in their possession and were arrested as a result, police said.

DECATUR, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO