North Metro firefighters help battle fire in New Mexico

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColoradans are once again helping our neighbors...

www.9news.com

KOAT 7

Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon wildfire close to becoming the largest in New Mexico history

As of Sunday, the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire is about 8,000 acres away from passing the Whitewater-Baldy fire at 297,845 acres as the largest in New Mexico history. Matt Rau is an incident commander for the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire. Rau said, "most of the staff here have never seen anything like this in our careers. Our rate has been approximately 9000 acres of growth for the past two days. But before that, we did see back-to-back days of just over 30,000 acres per day."
POLITICS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fire update, Teachers scrambling, Breezes pick up, Donation drive, 70th anniversary

Monday’s Top Stories Isotopes, Colorado Rockies donate to New Mexico wildfire victims Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From the week ‘Fully operational’ cross-border drug tunnel found in San Diego McDonald’s to leave Russia; plans to sell business there NM Ice Wolves earn South Division Title after win on Sunday NM sheriff’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FEMA assists over 400 New Mexicans impacted by wildfires

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – FEMA is at evacuation centers around the state to help people impacted by wildfires including at Memorial Middle School in Las Vegas. Workforce Solutions is helping with emergency unemployment assistance while the Red Cross has an intake shelter for evacuees. Some people, like Meg Sandoval, evacuated a month ago when the fire […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Plans in place for a new interstate between Texas and New Mexico

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans are underway for a new interstate between Texas and northern New Mexico. Not only would this project make the drive between the two states easier, but officials say it would also deliver a big economic impact to northeast New Mexico communities. A new interstate...
RATON, NM
9News

Some Colorado lobbyists work for both sides at the same time

DENVER — Lobbyists work in the state’s capital to try to motivate lawmakers to vote the way their client wants. But 9Wants to Know found people have been playing both sides. At least 15 lobbyists and firms have had clients on either side of a bill at the same time between 2021 to 2022, 9Wants to Know found.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Warm evening, moisture increases east

We added a few degrees to our high temperatures from Saturday. Albuquerque reached near 90°, Santa Fe 85°, and Roswell hit the triple digits. Parts of southeast NM broke their highs this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure is parked right over New Mexico this evening. This is the main culprit for our hot temps and calmer wind gusts. But beginning this evening, our ridge shifts east and will allow the stronger afternoon wind gusts to return. We’re also seeing some moisture squeeze into northeast NM thanks to a wind shift. These higher dew points and stronger breezes will continue pushing westward tonight. So expect some canyon winds into the ABQ metro area come early Monday morning. You’ll notice a difference with the moisture throughout the morning. This sets the scene for scattered PM showers and storms east of the Sandia. Some of these will be stronger closer to Texas in Harding and Union counties.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Record

Firefighters battling two wildfires in Colorado

Firefighters on Saturday battled two wildfires in Colorado, the High Park fire in Teller County and the Ute Pass fire near Durango. The distant fires started Friday, and both involved evacuations. Firefighters in Colorado Springs on Saturday put out a grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport. High Park fire.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Interview: The New Mexico fires are burning through ancestral land that is tied to many Coloradan families

Just south of the Colorado-New Mexico border, the biggest wildfire in the United States has burned over 270,000 acres and is far from being extinguished. At just 30 percent contained as of Friday morning, the Hermits Peak fire and Calf Canyon fire are subsuming lands that were inhabited long before either Colorado or New Mexico was a U.S. state, and so the border is a somewhat arbitrary line for families with roots in the area.
COLORADO STATE
News Break
Politics
Source New Mexico

Pueblos again seek inclusion in Rio Grande decision-making

Members of six New Mexico Pueblos are calling for a seat at the table from the body that oversees how the Rio Grande’s water is split, managed and used between states. A coalition representing Cochiti, Santo Domingo, San Felipe, Santa Ana, Sandia and Isleta attended the annual Rio Grande Compact Commission meeting on May 6.
POLITICS
KCBD

Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

LAS VEGAS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A popular campsite in New Mexico was destroyed by the Hermit’s Peak Fire. Camp Monakiwa in Las Vegas is where the Campfire Girls Organization goes each year. Family camps are also held there. So far, the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak Fire has burned close...
LAS VEGAS, NM
ksl.com

Fire weather worsens as heat wave spreads across southern US this week

ATLANTA — An early season heat wave will build across the southern tier of the United States, creating "unstable conditions" for wildfires and forcing some residents to conserve power usage. "We are expecting above normal temperatures and what that means for fires is generally unstable conditions," Todd Shoemake, a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storehouse New Mexico hosts car show event for food pantry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is known as one of the state’s largest food pantries. They provide food for 40,000 New Mexicans a year. They have an upcoming event to raise funds to continue the work that they do. ‘Hot Rods for Hunger Car Show‘ is happening on May 22 at the Alberton’s on 2801 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Country 99.1

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE

