If you want to buy a home, you better be ready to act quickly: Houses are selling at a record-breaking pace this spring, even as prices keep getting more expensive. The typical home on the market sold in just 15 days during the four-week period ending on May 8, according to data released last week by real estate brokerage Redfin. That’s the fastest pace since Redfin started tracking this data in 2012.

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO