Carolina Panthers minicamp highlighted by top rookies Ikem Ekwonu, Matt Corral

Chill out and manage your expectations.

Coach Matt Rhule said it best when describing his calculated optimism for the Panthers’ 2022 rookie class.

“This is a veteran-driven league,” Rhule said after Day 1 of rookie minicamp. “What you did in college, that’s great. That gets you here. Now it’s about what you do once you get here. The tone-setters on this team are Christian McCaffrey. They’re Taylor Moton. It’s all those guys. The young players have to come in, they shouldn’t take a backseat to anybody. They’re all competing, but it’s about what you do moving forward.”

The Panthers’ offseason program is nearing the end of Phase One, which culminates this weekend with a three-day rookie minicamp. Friday marked the first time the six Panthers’ rookies and 13 undrafted free agents practiced together on the fields outside Bank of America Stadium.

Twenty-three tryout players, including former Steelers and Tar Heel wide receiver Ryan Switzer, joined the draft’s No. 6 overall pick Ikem Ekwonu and third-round quarterback Matt Corral for a 90-minute practice filled with position drills, on-air scheme installs and competitive seven-on-seven team sessions.

Here are three key things we learned from Day 1 of Panthers rookie minicamp.

Matt Corral admittedly has a lot to learn

Whenever Carolina practices all eyes will be on Corral. The No. 94 pick in the 2022 NFL draft walked into a quarterback room ripe for his taking. But that doesn’t mean he’s ready, nor will the starting job be handed to him.

He showcased his leadership abilities by leading the other quarterbacks (Davis Cheek and Anthony Russo) in position drills and team reps. When he wasn’t in, he stood near a coach always seeking additional instruction.

After practice, Corral said he threw the ball well. He’s right. His release is mesmerizing. Blink and you’ll miss the ball leave his hand. During seven-on-seven team sessions Corral completed 9-of-15 passes, threw two red-zone touchdowns and did not turn the ball over.

But that’s all surface level. Inside Corral’s head, his mind is soaking in new information and pre-snap responsibilities.

“Throwing the ball, I thought I threw well,” Corral said. “But just keeping everything under control and having things organized in your head, I felt like I was everywhere but that is normal (for rookies).”

Coming from a heavy run-pass option (RPO) offense at Ole Miss, his learning curve is steep. He’s excited by the challenge rather than discouraged. He took on a similar mindset during the NFL draft. Corral accepted a first-round invitation to be in the Vegas green rooms. His name wasn’t called after Day 1. The wait continued through Round 2, until two quarterbacks (Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis) went before him in Round 3.

He called his draft experience a happy and angry one.

“It was a bunch of mixed emotions,” Corral said of draft night. “When I got that phone call, I have never truly been happy and sad at the same time. I have never felt that before.”

There is no rush with Corral. He is not ready to start. Rhule said if Carolina had to play a game today Sam Darnold would start. But he has the arm talent, athleticism and leadership to be an NFL quarterback. Him starting or not will come down to what he can handle mentally.

“We’re gonna start Matt (Corral) from the ground up. From taking a snap, the way we want him to take a snap, to taking his first step, to his drops, (recognizing) coverages, all those different things,” Rhule said. “This is about us building a base and a fundamental structure. Getting in the huddle, getting out of the huddle, play-call structure, and understanding defense, everything. It’s making sure that we just start teaching him our way of doing it. And I know Ben (McAdoo) and Sean (Ryan) are on that.”

Ikem Ekwonu a ‘left side’ linemen

Only four offensive linemen are on the Panthers’ rookie minicamp roster. In comparison, three quarterbacks, four tight ends and nine receivers practiced Friday. Going through drills with so few bodies forced Ekwonu, No. 199 pick Cade Mays and tryout players Hunter Kelly and Wyatt Miller to stay ready.

“Definitely got a lot of work in, which is something that I was looking forward to, to make sure I develop and get really back into football shape as quick as I can,” Ekwonu said. “There was less of a work-to-rest ratio, but definitely great work. And coach (Jim) Campen definitely took care of us.”

Ekwonu stands out in any room he is in, but playing next to Kelly and Miller emphasized his first-round traits. He’s huge but firm. His forearms, hands, arm length and lower body are just proportionally larger than his fellow linemen.

The eye test is one of many reasons Carolina made Ekwonu the first offensive player selected in the draft. The team has every intention to start him at left tackle.

“We’re gonna play him at tackle. We have the ability to play at guard as well. We’ve been doing the same thing with Brady (Christensen),” Rhule said. “We drafted him with the hopes of him playing at left tackle. But sometimes players need a year at guard before they go to tackle.”

The Panthers have options across their offensive line thanks to general manager Scott Fitterer signing Austin Corbett and Bradly Bozeman in free agency and drafting Christensen last year. Rhule said Christensen, Ekwonu and Dennis Daley are left-side players.

What is more interesting is where Carolina plays Mays. The former Tennessee lineman played both tackle and guard in the SEC and excelled at both. Like Christensen, Mays has five-position flexibility. He took reps at guard and center on Friday.

“He’s a guy that can do a lot of different things. It’s one of the reasons why we are excited about him,” Rhule said. He’s in a position where we’ll move him around.”

The Ben McAdoo effect

It’s impossible not to notice new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo at Panthers practice. His enthralling presence has nothing to do with his new hairstyle or taller-in-person statue. Rather, the 44-year-old former Giants head coach simply commands his offense. He’s respectfully loud, effectively holding players’ attention when speaking. He wastes no time. Each drill and every play has a clearly defined purpose.

It’s only Day 1 of rookie minicamp, but the Panthers offense is already marinating in his influence.

“He knows exactly what he wants. There’s no gray area. Everyone understands what we’re asking them to be done,” Rhule said of McAdoo. “The quarterbacks are working at a really high level and a lot is being thrown at the guys. We’re throwing installs at the guys. I think if you talk to some of our current players, they would say they’re being challenged. But it’s all organized and detailed. And they’re being held to a high standard.”

It’s early in the offseason. The Panthers start Phase 2 of their workout program on Monday, the first time rookies and veterans come together. Mandatory minicamp is four weeks away. During that time, McAdoo will keep molding the offense and his quarterbacks into savvy pre-snap decision-makers with quick releases.