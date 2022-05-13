ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers minicamp highlighted by top rookies Ikem Ekwonu, Matt Corral

By Ellis L. Williams
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9VFb_0fdZE3uW00

Chill out and manage your expectations.

Coach Matt Rhule said it best when describing his calculated optimism for the Panthers’ 2022 rookie class.

“This is a veteran-driven league,” Rhule said after Day 1 of rookie minicamp. “What you did in college, that’s great. That gets you here. Now it’s about what you do once you get here. The tone-setters on this team are Christian McCaffrey. They’re Taylor Moton. It’s all those guys. The young players have to come in, they shouldn’t take a backseat to anybody. They’re all competing, but it’s about what you do moving forward.”

The Panthers’ offseason program is nearing the end of Phase One, which culminates this weekend with a three-day rookie minicamp. Friday marked the first time the six Panthers’ rookies and 13 undrafted free agents practiced together on the fields outside Bank of America Stadium.

Twenty-three tryout players, including former Steelers and Tar Heel wide receiver Ryan Switzer, joined the draft’s No. 6 overall pick Ikem Ekwonu and third-round quarterback Matt Corral for a 90-minute practice filled with position drills, on-air scheme installs and competitive seven-on-seven team sessions.

Here are three key things we learned from Day 1 of Panthers rookie minicamp.

Matt Corral admittedly has a lot to learn

Whenever Carolina practices all eyes will be on Corral. The No. 94 pick in the 2022 NFL draft walked into a quarterback room ripe for his taking. But that doesn’t mean he’s ready, nor will the starting job be handed to him.

He showcased his leadership abilities by leading the other quarterbacks (Davis Cheek and Anthony Russo) in position drills and team reps. When he wasn’t in, he stood near a coach always seeking additional instruction.

After practice, Corral said he threw the ball well. He’s right. His release is mesmerizing. Blink and you’ll miss the ball leave his hand. During seven-on-seven team sessions Corral completed 9-of-15 passes, threw two red-zone touchdowns and did not turn the ball over.

But that’s all surface level. Inside Corral’s head, his mind is soaking in new information and pre-snap responsibilities.

“Throwing the ball, I thought I threw well,” Corral said. “But just keeping everything under control and having things organized in your head, I felt like I was everywhere but that is normal (for rookies).”

Coming from a heavy run-pass option (RPO) offense at Ole Miss, his learning curve is steep. He’s excited by the challenge rather than discouraged. He took on a similar mindset during the NFL draft. Corral accepted a first-round invitation to be in the Vegas green rooms. His name wasn’t called after Day 1. The wait continued through Round 2, until two quarterbacks (Desmond Ridder and Malik Willis) went before him in Round 3.

He called his draft experience a happy and angry one.

“It was a bunch of mixed emotions,” Corral said of draft night. “When I got that phone call, I have never truly been happy and sad at the same time. I have never felt that before.”

There is no rush with Corral. He is not ready to start. Rhule said if Carolina had to play a game today Sam Darnold would start. But he has the arm talent, athleticism and leadership to be an NFL quarterback. Him starting or not will come down to what he can handle mentally.

“We’re gonna start Matt (Corral) from the ground up. From taking a snap, the way we want him to take a snap, to taking his first step, to his drops, (recognizing) coverages, all those different things,” Rhule said. “This is about us building a base and a fundamental structure. Getting in the huddle, getting out of the huddle, play-call structure, and understanding defense, everything. It’s making sure that we just start teaching him our way of doing it. And I know Ben (McAdoo) and Sean (Ryan) are on that.”

Ikem Ekwonu a ‘left side’ linemen

Only four offensive linemen are on the Panthers’ rookie minicamp roster. In comparison, three quarterbacks, four tight ends and nine receivers practiced Friday. Going through drills with so few bodies forced Ekwonu, No. 199 pick Cade Mays and tryout players Hunter Kelly and Wyatt Miller to stay ready.

“Definitely got a lot of work in, which is something that I was looking forward to, to make sure I develop and get really back into football shape as quick as I can,” Ekwonu said. “There was less of a work-to-rest ratio, but definitely great work. And coach (Jim) Campen definitely took care of us.”

Ekwonu stands out in any room he is in, but playing next to Kelly and Miller emphasized his first-round traits. He’s huge but firm. His forearms, hands, arm length and lower body are just proportionally larger than his fellow linemen.

The eye test is one of many reasons Carolina made Ekwonu the first offensive player selected in the draft. The team has every intention to start him at left tackle.

“We’re gonna play him at tackle. We have the ability to play at guard as well. We’ve been doing the same thing with Brady (Christensen),” Rhule said. “We drafted him with the hopes of him playing at left tackle. But sometimes players need a year at guard before they go to tackle.”

The Panthers have options across their offensive line thanks to general manager Scott Fitterer signing Austin Corbett and Bradly Bozeman in free agency and drafting Christensen last year. Rhule said Christensen, Ekwonu and Dennis Daley are left-side players.

What is more interesting is where Carolina plays Mays. The former Tennessee lineman played both tackle and guard in the SEC and excelled at both. Like Christensen, Mays has five-position flexibility. He took reps at guard and center on Friday.

“He’s a guy that can do a lot of different things. It’s one of the reasons why we are excited about him,” Rhule said. He’s in a position where we’ll move him around.”

The Ben McAdoo effect

It’s impossible not to notice new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo at Panthers practice. His enthralling presence has nothing to do with his new hairstyle or taller-in-person statue. Rather, the 44-year-old former Giants head coach simply commands his offense. He’s respectfully loud, effectively holding players’ attention when speaking. He wastes no time. Each drill and every play has a clearly defined purpose.

It’s only Day 1 of rookie minicamp, but the Panthers offense is already marinating in his influence.

“He knows exactly what he wants. There’s no gray area. Everyone understands what we’re asking them to be done,” Rhule said of McAdoo. “The quarterbacks are working at a really high level and a lot is being thrown at the guys. We’re throwing installs at the guys. I think if you talk to some of our current players, they would say they’re being challenged. But it’s all organized and detailed. And they’re being held to a high standard.”

It’s early in the offseason. The Panthers start Phase 2 of their workout program on Monday, the first time rookies and veterans come together. Mandatory minicamp is four weeks away. During that time, McAdoo will keep molding the offense and his quarterbacks into savvy pre-snap decision-makers with quick releases.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Tennessee State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
NFL
Yardbarker

This Blockbuster Trade has Packers Trading Star Running Back for Star Wide Receiver

We have officially reached the middle of May and the Green Bay Packers have yet to add any veteran wide receivers to their roster (outside of Watkins). At this point most of the big name wide receivers that figured to be on the market have made amends or been traded… except for one. AJ Brown was traded to Philadelphia. Deebo Samuel has seemed to make amends with the 49ers. DK Metcalf said himself that he thinks a deal will get done with Seattle. Terry McLaurin…. contract talks have gone no where.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Nfl Draft#American Football#Bank Of America Stadium#Steelers
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: 49ers great Frank Gore scores nasty KO in first pro boxing win

Frank Gore, arguably the best running back in San Francisco 49ers history, now has a knockout victory in his new endeavor as a boxer. Gore taking his athletic talents to combat sports became a reality when the man with 16,000 NFL rushing yards made his pugilistic debut on the undercard of December's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II card. Gore was one part of an undeniable freakshow fight pitting NFL vs NBA when he battled former Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz All-Star Deron Willams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Packers Still Predicted to Sign Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Before 2022 Season

Jarvis Landry was thought to be a target of the Green Bay Packers in free agency. After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers found themselves in need of a true wide receiver one. However, Landry has signed a one-year $6 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. Despite missing out on Landry, the Packers are still predicted by many to add a former Pro Bowl wide receiver at some point this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

3 NFL Teams Drew Brees Could Play For This Season

Is Drew Brees seriously considering a return to the National Football League?. The retired NFL quarterback admitted on social media on Sunday night that he's considering a wide range of options heading into the summer. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work...
NFL
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers offer update on potential Rob Gronkowski return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not yet received a firm commitment from tight end Rob Gronkowski about his status for 2022, and they do not know when they will receive one. Gronkowski remains a free agent, though he has made it clear he will either re-sign with the Buccaneers or retire. The veteran tight end has yet to make up his mind either way, according to coach Todd Bowles, and it is unclear when a final decision will come.
TAMPA, FL
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
2K+
Followers
449
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy