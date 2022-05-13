ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Group asking Gov. Lee to veto law requiring more training for unarmed bar security guards

By Chelsea Beimfohr
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Tennessee food and beverage representatives are calling for Governor Bill Lee to veto a bill that would increase training requirements for security guards.

The bill would increase safety measures for customers at bars, but it could lead to harsh penalties for establishments that violate the rules.

House Bill 2283, also known as “Dallas’ Law,” would require that all unarmed security guards receive increased training for de-escalation tactics and CPR. This comes after a man was killed at a Nashville bar last summer.

Bill named after man killed by unlicensed guards at Nashville bar moves forward

Cell phone video captured six Whiskey Row security guards and a patron sitting on top of 22-year-old Dallas Barrett in August 2021 after he allegedly became “unruly” and refused leave the bar. He died of asphyxiation, according to Metro police.

Attorney Kevin Teets represents several Nashville bar, restaurant and hospitality companies, but he would not specify which ones.

Teets says if HB 2283 is signed into law, it could give the Alcoholic Beverages Commission the authority to suspend a venue’s liquor license for 30 days if they don’t follow the new training and licensing requirements.

“This bill needs some more work. It needs to be studied. That’s why we’re asking the Governor to veto it. Lets not rush it,” Teets said. “One of the main reasons that we’re opposed to this law and would like the Governor to veto it is the harm and impact that it will have on jobs in the State of Tennessee.”

Teets argues that if a bar can’t serve alcohol for a month, they’d have to lay off employees and would lose virtually all their revenue.

It would also cost bar owners money to pay for each security guard’s individual training.

‘I just can’t stand the thought of it’: State Rep. proposes new regulation for unarmed security guards after death of Dallas Barrett

“Something as simple as an administrative error where they didn’t have their security license renewed on time could cause them to lose their liquor or beer license for a period of 30 days,” Teets said.

Attorney Jon Slager represents Barrett’s mother, Tammy Barrett, and says after the bill passed both the house and senate with bi-partisan support, they never saw this push-back coming.

“To say that the costs are high is, I just think, not factually accurate for the industry. As well as the fact that this is for the safety of all the people that go to these facilities,” Slager said.

Tammy Barrett says she was shocked to hear there’s opposition to the proposed law.

“For my son to die in vain and not have a law such as this, it just makes me super angry, upset, hurt,” Barrett said. “I don’t see how they could possibly claim that it’s not cost-effective for them when they’re protecting themselves as well as protecting the public.”

Slager and Barrett say you can’t put a price tag on safety, but Teets says his clients need more information.

“No one is opposed to safety, but we need to find a way that safety is improved and takes into consideration the day-to-day operations of how these businesses are operating,” Teets said.

The bill still needs to be signed by the Lt. Governor and Speaker of the House before it heads to Governor Bill Lee’s desk. His communications team says that’s when he will consider the final legislation.

The seven people seen sitting on top of Barrett have all been indicted on criminal homicide and aggravated assault charges.

LaFantasma
3d ago

I doubt that most companies pay for the security license in the first place. Most companies require it as a condition of employment. Thus, the financial impact doesn't fall on the company but the employee

Shumlee
3d ago

if those bar owners can't pay for proper training they don't need to be operating in any capacity. they have more than enough money to do so.

