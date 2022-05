The suspect killed in an attempted carjacking in Alexandria Friday was 18 years old, and police say three other teens are charged. The attempted carjacking took place just before 3 p.m. Friday at an Exxon gas station in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway near Mount Jefferson Park in Alexandria. The man in the vehicle foiled the crime by shooting at the suspects.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO