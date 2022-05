ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot several times by a woman claiming she was being followed. It happened on Sunday around 11:35 p.m. along Peachtree Road NE. According to investigators, the woman, who was driving for a ride-share company had dropped off a passenger near Cheshire Bridge Road when a man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO