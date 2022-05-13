ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Hometown challenge: Former Hokies assistant named athletic director as Alleghany County, Covington schools merge

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Hokie fans know him for his 26 years on Frank Beamer’s staff — including 11 years as offensive coordinator. With 32 college seasons under his belt at five different universities, the Alleghany County product was called home this spring. Bryan Stinespring was...

WDBJ7.com

More than 300 cadets graduate from Virginia Military Institute

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Military Institute graduates walked across the stage in Lexington. VMI held commencement in Cameron Hall Monday afternoon. More than 300 Keydets got their diplomas. Graduates say they can’t wait for what the future holds and this is one of the best days of their lives....
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

Shine bright on the diamond: Virginia Tech to host NCAA Softball Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. – During Sunday night’s NCAA DI Softball Tournament selection show it was revealed that No. 3 Virginia Tech will be a Regional host of the NCAA Tournament. “It’s a big deal to host and be on your own field for regional and postseason,” head coach Pete D’amour said. “We’re looking forward to seeing a bunch of people in the stands.”
BLACKSBURG, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia’s season ends in NCAA Second Round

UNC led in shots (37-19), draw controls (17-11), ground balls (10-5) and saves (7-2). HOW IT HAPPENED. • Virginia scored its first goal of the game with three minutes to go in the first half. Hoeg scored on the assist from junior Kiki Shaw. • Hoeg scored again, this time...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Community, VA
Covington, VA
Education
Covington, VA
Sports
Alleghany County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Sports
County
Alleghany County, VA
Alleghany County, VA
Sports
City
Covington, VA
NRVNews

Celebration of Life for John W. Fox

A Celebration of Life for John W. Fox will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Unity Christian Church, Radford, Virginia. Anyone wishing to visit with the family is welcome to the family home after the 2 p.m. service. On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11...
RADFORD, VA
WSLS

Virginia lacrosse opens NCAA Tournament with road win over #8 Brown

ROANOKE, Va. – Two-time defending national champion Virginia began its quest for a three-peat with a road matchup at No. 8 Brown Saturday night. In what was a back-and-forth game in the first half led to a 7-7 tie at halftime. In the second half, Virginia would pull away thanks to an 8-0 run that spanned into the 4th quarter and left them with a 17-9 lead. The Cavaliers would go on to win 17-10. The win proved to be the 9th consecutive NCAA Tournament victory for the program.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke women’s lacrosse advances in NCAA DIII Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Maroons opened up its NCAA DIII Tournament run with an impressive 23-4 victory over Bryn Athyn in the Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The Maroons jumped to an impressive 10-0 advantage after the first quarter of play. Roanoke outshot Bryn Athyn 34-16 and committed just 8 turnovers compared to 13 from the Lions.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Washington and Lee, Roanoke men fall in NCAA DIII Lacrosse Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – The second round of the NCAA DIII Men’s Lacrosse Tournament wasn’t took kind to the three schools representing the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Washington and Lee, Roanoke and ODAC champion Lynchburg were all defeated on Saturday. No. 11 Lynchburg had its fourth ever meeting...
ROANOKE, VA
#Hokies#American Football#Sports#The Covington Cougars#The Alleghany Cougars#Jmu
techlunchpail.com

Three-Star DE Jordan Mayer Discusses Recent Virginia Tech Offer

Virginia Tech has sent out a few new 2023 offers recently including one to three-star DE Jordan Mayer out of Clairton, PA. Mayer had this to say about his reaction to receiving a Virginia Tech offer during a "great" phone conversation with VT OL coach Joe Rudolph. "Super excited. They...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WBOY

Best Virginia’s TBT roster is “coming together”

The Basketball Tournament will make its return to Charleston for the second straight season. The Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will once again be the site of the West Virginia Regional. Both of the state’s Division I programs will be represented in Best Virginia (WVU) and Herd That (Marshall). They...
CHARLESTON, WV
wcyb.com

Tennessee, Virginia Tech punch tickets to NCAA Softball Tournament

(WCYB) — For the first time in school history, Virginia Tech will host a softball regional. The Hokies earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament. Virginia Tech begins its tournament run on Friday against Saint Francis. Kentucky and Miami (OH) are also in their regional.
TENNESSEE STATE
virginiasports.com

No. 12 Virginia Uses Two Big Innings to Capture Series Opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –A seven-run rally in the fourth and a four-run output in the seventh powered No. 12 Virginia (36-12, 15-10 ACC) to a 11-6, series-opening win over Clemson (31-19, 9-15 ACC) at Disharoon Park on Saturday (May 14). The first 4.2 innings of the contest were played on Friday night before weather forced the two teams to suspend play.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia announces plans for new expressway connection

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice visited the site of a planned $147 million highway project that will connect Welch to the Coalfields Expressway.The five-mile stretch of highway is expected to be completed in 2026."This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," Justice said in a media release. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long."Justice announced Friday that Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, won the bid to build the new highway.The governor's office said plans are in the works to build a five-mile stretch of the Coalfields Expressway from Mullens to Twin Falls State Park, and a three-mile link from Twin Falls toward Pineville.The four-lane Coalfields Expressway that runs from Raleigh County to Wyoming County opened in 2020.
WELCH, WV
WDBJ7.com

Black bear cub rescued in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke rescued a black bear cub stuck in a tree in the Bradshaw area of Roanoke Sunday. The cub was in the tree for 36 hours before he was rescued, according to the center. The center says the cub, whose...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Could Bristol and Lynchburg get inland ports?

We’re all waiting on a state budget. The headline item – and the big holdup – is whether the state will eliminate all or just part of the tax on food. It’s hard to agree on a budget when you can’t even agree on how much money you have to spend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

State panel studies potential impact of gold mining in Virginia

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Before the California gold rush, Virginia was a major gold producer. And now that a company is prospecting for the precious metal again in central Virginia, a state task force is taking a closer look at the potential impact of gold mining in the Commonwealth. The...
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Elementary moves virtual Monday after multiple COVID cases

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford Elementary School will utilize a virtual learning day Monday, May 16 after numerous COVID-19 cases were confirmed amongst staff at the school. According to Bedford County Public Schools, the move made after an assessment with BCPS Health Services staff also includes the cancellation of all co-curricular and extracurricular activities.
BEDFORD, VA

