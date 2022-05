From game day haunts to Charles Barkley sightings, Auburn chef David Bancroft (of Acre and Bow & Arrow) plots a tour of Tiger country. My wife [Cristin] and I, we like to take our children to Lucy’s for brunch. It’s a beautiful, quaint spot that’s just outside the edge of downtown Auburn, so it’s a little bit of an escape. And it’s really nice and clean and chic—a fun, energetic spot for Sunday brunch. And they have humongous plate-size pancakes and my kids love them. I’m kind of a pancake guy and at one point my kids were like, “These are just better than yours.”

AUBURN, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO