La Crosse County, WI

Salvation Army of La Crosse County hosts community barbecue

By Tyler Job
 3 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Salvation Army of La Crosse County hosted a community barbecue to celebrate National Salvation Army Week.

The nonprofit’s community partners, including the La Crosse Police Department, and its unsheltered population enjoyed lunch together.

The purpose of the week is to remind the community of the services the Salvation Army provides.

“It’s super important for us to come together and be able to have an opportunity just to chat,” development director Isaiah Thomas said. “We all come from different walks of life, and some of us fall on hard times. But it takes a community like this to move past that and charter towards that next step.”

Nationwide, the Salvation Army operates more than 7,500 centers.

UW-La Crosse plans police memorial ceremony

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – As a part of National Police Week, the UW-La Crosse Police Department plans to honor those officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty at a special event. The department will host a La Crosse County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Veteran Monument...
LA CROSSE, WI
