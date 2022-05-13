Salvation Army of La Crosse County hosts community barbecue

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The Salvation Army of La Crosse County hosted a community barbecue to celebrate National Salvation Army Week.

The nonprofit’s community partners, including the La Crosse Police Department, and its unsheltered population enjoyed lunch together.

The purpose of the week is to remind the community of the services the Salvation Army provides.

“It’s super important for us to come together and be able to have an opportunity just to chat,” development director Isaiah Thomas said. “We all come from different walks of life, and some of us fall on hard times. But it takes a community like this to move past that and charter towards that next step.”

Nationwide, the Salvation Army operates more than 7,500 centers.

