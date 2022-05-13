ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Activists fighting for 80 dogs set to be killed

By Cody Bailey
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10adMZ_0fdZBI6N00

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Protesters along with the Humane Society of the United States are calling for the release of 80 beagle dogs at Inotiv’s research facility in Posey County. Before Memorial Day, 32 of those dogs are set to be euthanized following their round of testing. Demonstrators planned to take 80 dog collars, representing the 80 beagle dogs, to the Inotiv property, but instead they were met with a heavy law enforcement and security presence.

“We wanted them to understand that they should do the right thing, that their community is calling them to do the right thing,” says Samantha Morton of The Humane Society of the United States.

Animal testing lab subject of undercover investigation

In addition to releasing the dogs, activists are hoping to convince Indiana lawmakers to create legislation that would require testing facilities to place animals for adoption rather than euthanizing them once testing is complete. However, as Eva Maciejewski with the Foundation for Biomedical Research explains, determining if animals are suitable for adoption would vary case by case.

“The veterinarian, the attending veterinarian at the institution, should be the one to make the decision on whether the dog, or other animal, is adoptable,” explains Maciejewski.

According to Maciejewski and other animal researchers, there is a scientific explanation when it comes to animals being euthanized following lab testing.

“In some cases, the research protocol calls for euthanasia to study tissue,” says Maciejewski. “It’s not something pleasant to think about, but again, it’s a reality of science and medicine.”

Still, there are activists like Ashlee Willis who would take the chance on adopting an animal who has gone through experimental testing.

“I think most of us understand that they’re probably not going to be necessarily a normal pet,” explains Willis, “but we want them to have love and comfort the rest of their days.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Tenants continue to fight for rent resolution

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The long fight for some tenants at Martin Park Apartments continues, with a focus now on correcting online account balances. This comes after some signs of progress in recent weeks, including a detailed roadmap sent to tenants by office management, and some repairs coming after a code enforcement visit. “I know […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s how The Milk Bank can help Evansville mothers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the nationwide formula shortage continues, thousands of parents around the country are still continuing to struggle. Although there are no milk banks in the Tri-State area, The Milk Bank in Indianapolis is currently able to help area mothers in need. We spoke with the Outreach Specialist at The Milk Bank […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

DCPS offering summer feeding program

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Public School System (DCPS) has announced its summer feeding program for 2022. DCPS food services staff members will prepare breakfasts, lunches and snacks to be delivered to sites around the county. DCPS says the free meals are available to all kids ages 18 and younger, and the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect pretends to be caretaker, offers drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) was dispatched to the 1000 block of Fulton Pkwy on May 13 around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a suspect pretending to be a man’s caretaker. EPD says the victim told them that the suspect said he was sent by another caretaker to take care of the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
County
Posey County, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Society
WEHT/WTVW

Jury finds Evansville man guilty of dealing meth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County Superior Court jury has found a man guilty of dealing methamphetamine. The jury reached the verdict on Freddie Demarka Reed III after a two day trial. Authorities say law enforcement assigned to the US Marshals Task Force arrested Reed after a brief chase near the intersection of Bell […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to “drive-by” Orbeez shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched after a woman was shot and injured by an Orbeez gun Saturday evening. According to a police report, officers responded to Tennessee Street after the victim was shot. Police say the woman had minor injuries to her right arm and declined medical attention. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samantha Morton
WEHT/WTVW

Large oil spill cleaned in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Around 5:27 p.m. Monday, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers to avoid an oil spill north of Owensville. They said the large oil spill was at the SR 64/SR 65 junction. Eyewitness News talked to Gibson County dispatch and they told us they aren’t sure how the spill got […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Webster Co. shelter holds Spring Shelter Shakeup

SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – An animal shelter in Webster County is hosting a Spring Shelter Shake Up on May 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. WebCo Pawsitive Solutions is located at 1919 State Route 132 W Dixon. The event will have the shelter selling lemon shake ups, T-shirts, and other merchandise for sale. Rollin […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Suspect holds driver at gunpoint, steals pizza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) says a pizza delivery man was held at gunpoint in the early hours of May 13. Officers were dispatched to Morton Ave. and Ravenswood Dr. to reports of a holdup in progress according to authorities. Police say when officers arrived on the scene and met with the pizza […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Euthanasia#Inotiv
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Juvenile on a moped was shot at

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) reports that a juvenile on Owensboro’s west side was shot at on Sunday. Police responded around 2:07 p.m. to West 7th Street and Crabtree Avenue for a report of a firearm discharge. Police say officers determined a juvenile on a moped had been shot at by […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Be on the look out for Strawberry Social Scam

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Historic Newburgh is warning of a scam that primarily centers around their Strawberry Social and Newburgh Farmers Market. “It has been brought to our attention that scammers are once again attempting to sell booths for the Newburgh Farmers Market and the Strawberry Social,” said a spokesperson with Historic Newburgh on social […]
NEWBURGH, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WEHT/WTVW

Woman arrested after Gibson County shooting

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Troopers say a shooting led to a heavy law enforcement presence near the Love’s Truck Stop off Highway 41 in Gibson County. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle tells Eyewitness News that it started as a domestic situation and the male suspect fled the scene. He says a 32-year-old Louisville […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville woman accused of hitting neighbor with handgun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A dispute between neighbors landed one Evansville woman in jail after she allegedly hit her neighbor in the head with a gun. On Sunday, officers state they responded to Russell Avenue to a caller saying a rifle was fired in the area. According to police, the neighbor of the 911 caller […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marshall County shooting leaves deputy, suspect dead

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one deputy dead in Marshall County. According to KSP, a Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was shot around 2:10 p.m. and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. “Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy