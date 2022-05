Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to open slightly lower after 7 straight weeks of selling. U.S. stock futures fell slightly Monday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined for a seventh week in a row, the first time that's happened in more than two decades. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both dropped for six straight weeks for the first time since 2011 and 2012, respectively.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO