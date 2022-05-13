Sebring woman cashes in million-dollar lottery scratch-off

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sebring woman claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Martha Morales, 27, of Sebring chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Morales purchased her $1 million winning ticket from the Circle K located at 2101 Hammock Road in Sebring.

The retailer who sold Morales her ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game, features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida Lottery said. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

