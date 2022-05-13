ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Sebring woman cashes in million-dollar lottery scratch-off

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pDnk_0fdZAVRD00

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sebring woman claimed a $1 million prize playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Martha Morales, 27, of Sebring chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

VIDEO: Disney World worker wrangles snake at Magic Kingdom

According to the Florida Lottery, Morales purchased her $1 million winning ticket from the Circle K located at 2101 Hammock Road in Sebring.

The retailer who sold Morales her ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game, features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the Florida Lottery said. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 5

Related
disneydining.com

Man living in Disney’s Golden Oak Community wins Florida’s Mega Millions

A man who lives in Walt Disney World‘s Golden Oak community has just won the Mega Millions Lottery, according to WFTV Channel 9. Fifty-one-year-old David Messer is a resident of the Golden Oak Community at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort. Golden Oak is a resort-style community that “offers whole ownership of custom single-family homes at the Walt Disney World Resort.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Sebring, FL
Sebring, FL
Sports
Sebring, FL
Lifestyle
cw34.com

Thousands of Florida homeowners finding out they're about to lose coverage

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Almost 70,000 Florida homeowners, many here in Palm Beach County, will be losing their home insurance this summer, thanks to financial difficulties at another large insurer of Florida homes. Robert Norberg is just one of the local homeowners whose insurance has been cancelled. Maison...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Circle K#Disney World#Magic Kingdom#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: May 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Massive Saharan dust cloud on its way to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's back!. The Saharan Air Layer, or "SAL," looks like Atlantic high pressure and its associated clock-wise flow of air will serve as the vehicle to bring the dust closer to home and soon!. The FOX 35 STORM TEAM is tracking the dust veil with current forecast...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

63K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy