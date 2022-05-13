ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Hopewell's new boys basketball head coach sees makings of 'something special'

By Parth Upadhyaya, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 3 days ago

Hopewell High School has found its next boys basketball head coach.

The Hopewell Area School District announced at a school board meeting on Tuesday night that it had hired Mark D’Alessandris to lead the Class 4A Vikings’ boys basketball program. D’Alessandris, a 1991 Hopewell graduate, served as an assistant coach for the Vikings under former head coach Drew Falletta for the past two seasons.

“I’d like to put this program in a place (where) I remember watching it over the years, where it was when I was there,” D’Alessandris told the Beaver County Times on Friday. “... We see their baseball program is so successful, and a lot of these kids play both. And I preach to them (that) I love the success they have — let’s do it in this sport, as well.”

The 49-year-old played on Hopewell’s basketball team for three seasons, from 1987 to 1990, and on the school’s football team for four seasons, from 1987 to 1990. He went on to play football at Division I FCS Robert Morris.

D’Alessandris last served as a head coach three years ago, when he led the Avonworth girls basketball program from 2016 to 2019. Prior to that, he was in the Beaver Valley, at the helm of the Aliquippa girls basketball program from 2012 to 2016. He took the 2019-20 season off to watch his now-18-year-old daughter Kara play basketball at Central Valley before returning to Hopewell in 2020 — where he was an assistant for the boys team from 2007 to 2012.

Over the past nine seasons, the Vikings have compiled a record of 32-155-1. The program hasn’t had a winning season since 2009-10.

A rebuild will be no easy task. And D’Alessandris will certainly have his hands full.

Still, he’s excited for the road ahead.

“People look on paper and they see the record or they see a score, and they think this team is (no good),” D’Alessandris said. “This team works hard. They’re good. And I think they’re close to being (a team) that could be something special.”

Contact Parth Upadhyaya at pupadhyaya@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @pupadhyaya_ .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Hopewell's new boys basketball head coach sees makings of 'something special'

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport grad Bob White was part of 2 football national title teams at Penn State

When Bob White was a sophomore in high school, he moved from Haines City, Fla., to Freeport. A big factor that helped ease the change of scenery was his love for sports. White ended up fitting in well in the middle of the football team’s defense. He was an all-state linebacker in 1981 and went on to become a two-time national champion with Penn State.
FREEPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Hopewell, PA
Beaver County, PA
Education
City
Aliquippa, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
County
Beaver County, PA
Beaver County, PA
Basketball
Tribune-Review

Wings Over Pittsburgh expands to East Liberty with new chicken joint

The Wings Over Pittsburgh fried chicken joint that has been slinging chicken fingers on the South Side since 2013 is expanding and adding another location in East Liberty. Wings Over Pittsburgh - East Liberty will take up a spot on Baum Boulevard and is opening on May 16. The restaurant offers a menu of wings and chicken tenders, as well as ribs, sandwiches, wraps and combo packs for dine-in and take-out customers. The first Pittsburgh location is on East Carson Street in South Side.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Crash leads to power outage in Fayette County

MASONTOWN, Pa. — A crash led to a power outage in Masontown, Fayette County. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday on the 600 block of East Church Street. West Penn Power reported nearly four dozen customers were without service, as of 3:30 a.m. Monday. Service was expected to...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain moving in Monday morning

PITTSBURGH — Very warm this evening with a stray shower or storm later this evening. Rain will move in Monday morning a few storms are possible in spots, especially in our eastern counties. A few stronger storms could produce heavy rainfall, lightning, gusty winds, and hail. Expect some clearing in the afternoon and it will not be as warm, highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s There will be another chance for a shower or storm around dinnertime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Girls Basketball#Highschoolsports#Education#Hopewell High School#The Beaver County Times
CBS Pittsburgh

Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.She's not the only one sharing these issues."It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

6-year-old shot in the head in Pennsylvania

Police in Pittsburgh say a six-year-old boy was shot in the head Sunday night. Pittsburgh police and EMS responded to the 400 block of Johnston Avenue for reports of a 6-year-old male who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The six-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition by medics. There are […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Coraopolis man killed in Moon Township crash

A Coraopolis man was killed Friday in a crash in Moon Township, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The victim, George McMahon, 59, was injured in the incident along the 500 block of Flaugherty Run Road at about 12:45 p.m., the medical examiner said. He was taken to Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital, where he died about an hour later, the official said.
WTAJ

Traffic pattern changes ahead for roadwork on I-70, Route 30

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that traffic patterns will change on Interstate 70 and Route 30 starting on May 16 in East Providence Township, Bedford County. Traffic will be detoured using Route 30 to Route 2035 (South Breezewood Road), to the South Breezewood on-ramp and back to Route […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former State Sen. Jim Ferlo dies at age 70

Former State Sen. Jim Ferlo has died. Ferlo represented the 38th Senatorial District, encompassing portions of Pittsburgh and parts of Allegheny, Armstrong and Westmoreland counties. He served in that seat from 2003 until 2015 and served as the Democratic Chairman of the Law and Justice Committee. Ferlo also was the Democratic Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania State Police announces 103 new troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced the graduation of 103 cadets from the academy in Hershey ahead of their placement into troopers across the commonwealth. “Being a trooper is a difficult undertaking,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “It is sometimes only self-rewarding, many times perilous, and at […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Bedford man shoots, burns cousin’s body, police report

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have emerged in a homicide investigation that led to an arrest on May 13.  Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, of Bedford, is facing charges in the homicide of his cousin, Ty Matthai, back on April 26, 2022.  On May 11, police were provided an anonymous tip indicating Louk […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Three shot in Harrisburg Friday night: police

Three people were shot in three separate incidents in Harrisburg within a span of 11 hours, according to Harrisburg police. The first incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and the third happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said. All three injured were boys under the age of 18. “It’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm temperatures also bring possibility of isolated storms

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's another mild start to the morning with lows in the 60s. The chance for rain increases today with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible and highs still near 80. No severe weather is expected today. ALERT: Isolated strong to severe storms are possible west Sunday afternoon and evening. Damaging winds 60+ mph and quarter-sized hail is the biggest threat.AWARE: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday.WEATHER LINKSCurrent Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSunday is a First Alert Weather Day with the chance for isolated strong to severe storms north and west of Pittsburgh. The risk...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg woman charged after hitting handicapped pedestrian

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been charged after a pedestrian accident occurred in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Friday, May 13. According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Fourth Street and East Queen Street for a pedestrian accident. A 911 caller stated that a female crossing the street in a wheelchair was struck by a woman operating a yellow SUV, which then fled the scene.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy