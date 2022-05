CLAYTON (KPIX) -- The Bay Area has seen more than its share of destructive wildfires and a new website is offering people a chance to view the fire danger down to individual homes. Some think it may be painting with too broad a brush.On Monday, a new online database went live. It's called Fire Factor and it pulls together data from all kinds of sources so people can assess the wildfire danger where they live.Matthew Eby, founder of the First Street Foundation which created Fire Factor said the data is individualized for each person's house."They're seeing an actual...

CLAYTON, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO