ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Caribbean culture celebrated at new Brooklyn marketplace

By Kala Rama
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abpU4_0fdZ8ccx00

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Caribbean culture was on full display Friday, from steel drums to stilts, at the opening of Caton Flats and the Flapper Central Caribbean Marketplace.

Health and wellness is the focus of the marketplace. The market offers food demos, cooking classes and more. Other stores stock natural body care products; the goal is to showcase small business owners of color.

Above the marketplace, there are 225 units of affordable housing.

PIX11 News’ Kala Rama has more in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

‘Subway Sam’ plays chess with straphangers outside L train stop

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Commuters call him Subway Sam. You can find him just outside the 14th Street L train station Monday through Friday, with his chessboard. He’s ready to play while New Yorkers wait for the train.  He sets up his folding table and offers a free game of chess for any New Yorker […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

103-year-old Brooklyn woman’s birthday is celebrated with 470 wishes

Last weekend, a 103-year-old Brooklyn Sheepshead Bay woman received a pleasant surprise, arranged by her son, who lives in England. Kingsborough Community College alumna Fran Koch, a donor and co-founder of the My Turn Program, received a surprise package from the many people who know her at the college as well as students from P.S. 206, which is also in the Sheepshead Bay area.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

The Umbrella Factory in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Launches Sales

The Umbrella Factory, the luxury condominium building featuring 69 new industrial chic residences, located at 710 Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, today launched sales. Developed by SL Development with sales led by Williamsburg-based MNS, the Umbrella Factory is offering studios, one-, two-, and three-bedrooms homes. Pricing will range from approximately $595,000 to $3 million.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#Affordable Housing#Cooking#Flatbush#Nexstar Media Inc
thevillagesun.com

Corky Lee photo tribute show in Downtown Brooklyn

BY THE VILLAGE SUN | Another Corky Lee photo tribute show is being held, this time in a courthouse gallery in Downtown Brooklyn. A legendary Chinatown activist photographer, Lee died of COVID at age 73 in January 2021. Lee was well known and beloved in Chinatown and the Asian and Pacific Islander community and among local news circles for his work during his life. He went by the humorously self-deprecating title of the “undisputed unofficial Asian American photographer laureate.” However, he received even wider recognition after his death, which was covered by national and international media.
BROOKLYN, NY
rew-online.com

Upper East Side multi-housing property offered for sale

JLL Capital Markets has been retained to arrange the sale of 322 East 90th St., a five-story walkup apartment building located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The asking price is $7.85 million. Situated on the south side of East 90th Street, between 1st and 2nd avenues, the property comprises...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
cititour.com

The Revitalized Seaport is Off and Running

If you haven’t been to the Seaport District recently, you don’t know what you are missing. Jean Georges seafood palace, The Fulton, got the ball rolling before the pandemic hit. Now, the place is buzzing with lots of new activity. Sunday in Brooklyn has popped up in a...
PIX11

Vigil for Buffalo mass shooting victims

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Following a Buffalo mass shooting Saturday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams promised to “pray and work to end the scourge of gun violence and hatred that has terrorized our country.” Monday night, he followed up on one of those promises by participating in a vigil for the 10 victims. The […]
PIX11

Apartment Therapy showcases design trends for small spaces

SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — They say your home should be your sanctuary, and that’s what lifestyle brand Apartment Therapy is trying to inspire. At the company’s first – and free – home design event in SoHo, they are highlighting small space living and offering solutions to tiny-space problems. With over three million followers, their Instagram […]
MANHATTAN, NY
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Hudson Valley, New York

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Beginning in Westchester County, about 35 miles north of New York City, the Hudson Valley is a convenient escape from the hustle and bustle of the nation’s largest city. Stretching nearly 150 miles to the capital city of Albany, the fertile valley is filled with family farms, orchards, and vineyards committed to regenerative agricultural practices and the production of sustainable food.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man killed in Brooklyn fire

NEW YORK -- A man in his 50s is dead following a fire in Brooklyn. The flames broke out around 10 p.m. Monday at a building on Brighton 5th Street in Brighton Beach. Investigators said the victim was found in the basement and was believed to be subletting the apartment. He was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There's no word on what caused the fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy