MnDOT: Intersection upgrades on US 14 between Byron/Rochester stall

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction was set to begin in August of 2022 but MnDOT said because of inflation, the project costs were higher than expected. MnDOT needed a second approval from the Rochester Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG). MnDOT and ROCOG work together to make decisions about transportation connectivity in...

redlakenationnews.com

Why MnDOT shut down 35W for concrete repairs even though the pavement is new

Last weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shut down westbound Interstate 94 between I-35W and Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis to make concrete repairs. The agency did the same thing two weekends ago when it shut down southbound I-35W between I-94 and 46th Street in south Minneapolis. This weekend, weather permitting, drivers on northbound I-35W will be placed on detour from Friday night to Monday morning as crews work between 46th Street and I-94.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester City Council May Approve Limited Urban Deer Hunt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)0 - The Rochester City Council is been asked to consider allowing limited deer hunting in selected city parks this fall. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is bringing a proposal to the City Council this evening that calls for an urban deer archery hunt in the city park system from September 18 through December 31. The Rochester Archery Club has been working with the Parks Department on the proposal and has agreed to pilot and manage the controlled hunt.
ROCHESTER, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Chatfield considering cart system for garbage

Councilors discussed the future of the city’s garbage collection and recycling system at the city councils May 9 meeting. Pros and cons were debated on the continued use of the bag system or a change to a cart system. The existing contract with William Hanson Waste Removal is good...
CHATFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Water levels on Minnesota rivers climbing amid wet start to May

(FOX 9) - It was a truly phenomenal weekend with glorious sunshine, low humidity, and just a little bit of a breeze. But that was coming off a wild week with several rounds of severe weather along with heavy rain. Well, that heavy rain is now taking its toll on area waterways with many creeks, streams and rivers now around or above flood stage.
SAVAGE, MN
Axios Twin Cities

A $250 million Edina project is under construction

A more than $250 million mixed-use project in Edina is underway after crews last week began demolishing a former U.S. Bank office building at 70th and France.Details: Developers Mortenson and Orion Investments will eventually build a 24-story, 267-unit luxury apartment tower, a 275,000-square-foot office/commercial building, a new U.S. Bank branch, and street-level retail space. Catch up fast: The developers asked for, and received, a $22 million city subsidy package from the formation of a new tax-increment financing district. That money will go toward infrastructure, a public plaza, art and a 668-stall parking ramp that can be used by the public. The subsidy, in one of the wealthiest ZIP codes in the metro, stirred complaints from residents. Mortenson development executive Brent Webb told Nick that the parking ramp will serve as district parking, which could help spur more development in the area. What's ahead: The developers are working to complete the new U.S. Bank branch first before demolishing the rest of the site for the apartments and office space. That phase is expected to begin early next year, with completion in 2024, Webb said.
EDINA, MN
KAAL-TV

New artwork installed in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester leaders introduced a new art installation in Peace Plaza Monday. It's called 'Wakefield' and is part of the Heart of the City Phase 1 Project. Community members had the chance to meet the local artist, Eric Anderson, and learn more about the project's history and evolution. Anderson saying the display represents the first and last breaths happening at Mayo Clinic.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

MnDOT Orders Inspections After Excavator Hits I-90 Bridges

The State Patrol says motorists can expect some traffic delays along I-90 in Winona County because of a crash involving a semi-truck. A preliminary report indicates the truck was hauling heavy equipment north on Highway 76 and was passing under I-90 when the excavator being transported by the truck struck the bottoms of both the eastbound and westbound freeway bridges. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, which occurred about 12:20 this afternoon.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Landowners challenge Dodge County wind project

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – A massive wind farm project is in the works in Dodge, Steele and Mower county. The project is an approximate $400 million investment for the counties. NextEra Energy is planning to build a wind farm with 79 wind turbines south of Claremont and a...
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Kemps workers reach contract agreement, avoid strike

Teamster's Local 120 announced Sunday that Kemps Ice Cream workers at the Rochester plant approved a new contract -- avoiding a strike. In a Facebook Post the union said that workers overwhelmingly voted in the new three-year contract after management met their demands. They added that it will be some...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

JM Graduate Leaving White House to Work For City of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester's new Emergency Management Director is leaving the White House to become a city employee. After a nationwide search that was launched following the retirement of Ken Jones, a news release issued this afternoon by the City of Rochester says Kyle Mirehouse has been hired as his successor. He is scheduled to report for work on June 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Police Department honors Peace Officer Memorial Day

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz named Sunday, May 15, Peace Officer Memorial Day in honor of peace officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. "Today and every day, it is fitting to honor those peace officers who gave their lives to protect ours and to thank the law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities," Walz said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Free music back for the summer at Peace Plaza with Sidewalk Sessions

(ABC 6 News) - Some local organizations are coming together to bring music to downtown Rochester this summer. It's called the Sidewalk Sessions, and it kicked off at the Peace Plaza on Monday. The Rochester Downtown Alliance is putting it together with help from the city of Rochester and Mayo Clinic. Twice a week, there will be local and regional artists performing downtown.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Ruby's Pantry announces next pop-up pantry & donation increase

(ABC 6 News) - Ruby's Pantry announced it is increasing its donation amount from $20 to $25 due to the increasing cost of fuel. In a press release, Ruby's Pantry stated it owns over 15 trucks that travel around 650,000 each year to serve its various locations, including 82 in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and rising fuel costs is making those needs difficult to meet.
AUSTIN, MN
fox9.com

2 tow truck drivers injured in hit-and-run on I-35 in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning. According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.
FARIBAULT, MN
KEYC

MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Jeff Ettinger

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You can find Jeff Ettinger in Austin chatting with locals. He’s a Minnesota transplant from California, but has lived and succeeded in Mower County for more than three decades. “LeAnn and I have four children and two grandchildren. Both live up in the cities,...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Old Navy, 2 other stores may be coming to Mason City's west side

MASON CITY, Iowa - A couple of empty buildings on Mason City’s west side may soon have new occupants. In a city council agenda released Monday, it stated that Old Navy, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less would open in the Willow Creek Crossing. “This development agreement provides...
MASON CITY, IA

