U.S. Forest Service to receive $5.7 billion in funding next year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Employees at Sandia National Labs are now raising money for those impacted by the wildfires. Sandia Labs is partnering with United Way of Central New Mexico for their fundraising campaign, “Together We Rise.” The campaign launched May 9, and has already raised $75,000 with an added $25,000 donation from the National Technology and […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two FEMA disaster recovery centers are now open in New Mexico for those impacted by wildfires. At the centers, residents can get help with disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get any questions answered. The first center is at Old Memorial Middle School (947 Legion Road) in Las Vegas. It will be open […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor has appointed a new secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. David Dye will take on the new role beginning Monday. Dye recently worked at the Santa Fe County Emergency Management Office. He’s also a Navy veteran and was the Navy’s director of training in Florida, where […]
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest public health order expires Monday but another is on the way. Under the order, masks are required in all healthcare facilities, nursing homes, community homes, and residential treatment centers. It also still requires businesses open to the public and schools to report COVID outbreaks. The only change from the previous […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As people and livestock continue to be kept away from their homes and resources burn from the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon fire. Now, others are stepping in to ease the impact on New Mexico livestock. As devastation continues in northern New Mexico, a big part...
RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans are underway for a new interstate between Texas and northern New Mexico. Not only would this project make the drive between the two states easier, but officials say it would also deliver a big economic impact to northeast New Mexico communities. A new interstate highway connecting I-27 in north Texas […]
Monday’s Top Stories Isotopes, Colorado Rockies donate to New Mexico wildfire victims Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From the week ‘Fully operational’ cross-border drug tunnel found in San Diego McDonald’s to leave Russia; plans to sell business there NM Ice Wolves earn South Division Title after win on Sunday NM sheriff’s […]
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannon Air Force Base says one of its airmen was found dead in his home last week. Details are limited but they say Airman First Class Emerald Baskin-Young was found dead in his home in Melrose. Basking-Young was with the air force since December 2020...
We’re seeing our wind shift tonight from the northeast bringing some moisture and shifting the thickest of the smoke southwest overnight. Areas like Taos and Santa Fe are under air quality alerts for hazardous air levels. So if you’re sensitive to smoke, stay indoors tonight. This coming off a very hot Sunday where records were tied or broken in several cities. Albuquerque and Santa Fe tied their record highs of 92° and 87° respectively. Roswell broke its daily record of 102° this afternoon! We’re also seeing a total lunar eclipse tonight. Some clouds and smoke could affect this especially over northern NM.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is known as one of the state’s largest food pantries. They provide food for 40,000 New Mexicans a year. They have an upcoming event to raise funds to continue the work that they do. ‘Hot Rods for Hunger Car Show‘ is happening on May 22 at the Alberton’s on 2801 […]
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading Democrat in the state’s high-profile Senate contest, suffered a stroke just days before the primary election but was on his way to a “full recovery,” his campaign said on Sunday. The 52-year-old Fetterman, who confirmed...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet and cool. Temperatures will heat back into record territory today, with highs in the 70s, 80s, 90s and 100s. Winds will be lighter, only up to around 20-25 in the Rio Grande Valley and western NM. Meanwhile, winds will be breezier in eastern NM, with gusts up to […]
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — A daycare video of a child thrown across a room like a ragdoll went viral when FOX 2 first exposed it in 2019. Wilma Brown had pleaded not guilty and denied responsibility until Friday, May 13, 2022. Even when investigators showed her the...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday morning is windy in Albuquerque as a backdoor cold front pushes through the east canyon. Winds will start to lighten by mid-morning, before picking up in the afternoon. It will be a breezy afternoon across the state, with the winds shifting direction and coming in from the south/southwest at 15-25 mph […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday concluded the state baseball and softball tournaments. Champions were crowed for all baseball classifications, as well as softball classes 4A and 5A. Baseball The 5A championship game featured the top two seeds in the class with Carlsbad and Sandia. The No. 1 Cavemen played like it with the blue trophy on […]
