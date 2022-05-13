U.S. Forest Service to receive $5.7 billion in funding next year

We’re seeing our wind shift tonight from the northeast bringing some moisture and shifting the thickest of the smoke southwest overnight. Areas like Taos and Santa Fe are under air quality alerts for hazardous air levels. So if you’re sensitive to smoke, stay indoors tonight. This coming off a very hot Sunday where records were tied or broken in several cities. Albuquerque and Santa Fe tied their record highs of 92° and 87° respectively. Roswell broke its daily record of 102° this afternoon! We’re also seeing a total lunar eclipse tonight. Some clouds and smoke could affect this especially over northern NM.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO