Sioux Falls, SD

BBB warns residents of scammers following storm

By Dakota News Now staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the wake of severe weather rolling...

KELOLAND TV

Hundreds help to restore power after May 12 storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees of Sioux Valley Energy patrolled 6,100 miles of line in its distribution area after the May 12 derecho, said Carrie Vugteveen, vice president of public relations for the electrical cooperative. They found damage that cut power to more than 12,000 members at the height, Vugteveen said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
FIVE TORNADOES STRUCK SOUTH DAKOTA LAST THURSDAY

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CONFIRMS FIVE TORNADOES TOUCHED DOWN IN SOUTH DAKOTA DURING LAST THURSDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER. THEY WERE IN CASTLEWOOD, WEBSTER, LAKE KAMPESKA, LAKE ALICE AND GARY. THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS THE TWISTERS RANGED IN STRENGTH FROM EF-ZERO TO EF-TWO. ONE OF THE CITIES HARDEST HIT BY LAST...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Residents remain without power days after storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of South Dakota residents are still without power after May 12th’s severe weather. As of 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the South Dakota Rural Electric Association’s website lists more than thirty-six hundred “member-consumer-owners” that don’t have power. The map shows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rainy Tuesday; Stronger storms late week: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, May 16

We’ve started the week with a sunny, pleasant day. With a gentle breeze, we’ve warmed above average into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Tonight we’ll see clouds spread in from the west. With those clouds, we expect to see showers and thundershowers, but probably on the weaker side. With those showers, temperatures will remain in the 50s as an incoming low pressure system producing easterly winds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Nice today, rain tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s around the region. The wind should stay fairly light today, as well. Overnight, clouds will start to move into the region. Lows will drop down in the 50s. Rain will start to move into the region and linger into Tuesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday with highs in the 70s.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

EAB found near Crooks, DANR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emerald ash borer has been found near Crooks in Minnehaha County, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) said. “Potentially impacted ash trees were reported by a landowner,” said Greg Josten, DANR State Forester said in a DANR news release. “Upon inspection, DANR’s Forest Health Team confirmed the presence of EAB pupae in one of the trees.”
CROOKS, SD
Brookings community begins to get power back following storm

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The city of Brookings was without power for more than 24 hours after Thursday night’s storm. This caused many businesses to close yesterday, and as power is coming back to the city, many people are thankful. Businesses in the city of Brookings are opening...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

I-90 semi fire; construction at State Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. First responders in Western South Dakota are reminding drivers to slow down and move over after a fire on I-90 over the weekend. The Interior Volunteer Fire Department says it happened on Saturday. Crews arriving on scene found a semi trailer on fire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Artists return for 19th year of SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An exciting weekend in downtown Sioux Falls, as the SculptureWalk got its yearly makeover. This year’s SculptureWalk features a record 67 sculptures. Photojournalist Sam Tastad spoke to a pair of artists who are having their work featured downtown. “I retired many years...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Premier contribution helps launch relief fund

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A $50,000 contribution from First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard is helping relief efforts in Castlewood, and company officials are challenging others to follow suit. The community of Castlewood, located about 15 miles south of Watertown, was one of the hardest hit when strong...
CASTLEWOOD, SD
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Governor Kristi Noem – South Dakota strong

Nature has a way of humbling us, of stepping into our lives with previously unthought power and reminding us what truly matters. That’s how I felt these past two days while surveying storm damage across much of South Dakota. But the power of the storm was not the only...
ENVIRONMENT
B102.7

Cars And Coffee Sioux Falls – 5/14/22

Car show season in the Sioux Falls area is in full swing now and one of my favorite shows is Cars and Coffee. Actually, I wouldn't call it a show but more of an informal gathering of car people of all types. What makes a Cars and Coffee event unique...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
It was a De-re-cho not a Tor-na-do

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) – Yesterday’s storm felt, looked and smelled like a tornado. Yet, not a single tornado siren was sounded here in Sioux Falls. If you’re wondering why, it’s because the weather event has been classified as a derecho (deh-REY-cho) by the National Weather Service. According to them, a derecho is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath. As a result, the term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Future unknown for South Dakota farmers after devastating storm

SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not only cities where people are picking up the pieces. Thursday’s storms damaged farm after farm across several counties. Toppled grain bins, mangled equipment, blown down barns and sheds…these are all common sights as you drive through the countryside around Salem.
SALEM, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Lake Herman State Park closed due to widespread damage

Three deer crossed the road at Lake Herman State Park on Saturday and District Park Manager John Bame noted another blessing. The deer were enjoying the new foliage to which they had access due to all the downed trees. With extensive damage to the park as a result of Thursday’s...
LAKE COUNTY, SD

