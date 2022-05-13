Disabled Americans Veterans of Sault Ste. Marie Receive New Car and Donation

A century-old veteran organization just got a new ride and a generous donation to boot.

This Disabled American Veterans in Sault Ste. Marie has a couple hundred members that need daily transportation to and from their appointments in Iron Mountain.

It’s a long five hour drive from Sault Ste. Marie to the Iron Mountain V.A. Medical Center, and equally as long back.

For the veterans, a safe, comfortable vehicle is a must. Sometimes the car is full with five veterans, plus the volunteer driver.

A Ford Explorer will replace an older Ford Flex which had close to 200,000 miles on it.

The local Elks organization Thursday donated $2,000 to help with the costs of maintaining the new ride.

“Local members donate certain amount of money every year and that enables us to bring back that much more to the community and this one is one of our favorites,” said Diane Drake, Chairman of the Elks National Association.

Volunteers are always needed to help drive. More information can be found below:

DAV Sault Ste Marie

Meeting Location:

Avery Center

510 Ashum Street

Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan 49783

Meeting Time and Date: 2nd Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m.

Chapter Closed: January / February

906-635-6370