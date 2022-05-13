ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron Mountain, MI

Disabled Americans Veterans of Sault Ste. Marie Receive New Car and Donation

By Jim LeHocky
 3 days ago
A century-old veteran organization just got a new ride and a generous donation to boot.

This Disabled American Veterans in Sault Ste. Marie has a couple hundred members that need daily transportation to and from their appointments in Iron Mountain.

It’s a long five hour drive from Sault Ste. Marie to the Iron Mountain V.A. Medical Center, and equally as long back.

For the veterans, a safe, comfortable vehicle is a must. Sometimes the car is full with five veterans, plus the volunteer driver.

A Ford Explorer will replace an older Ford Flex which had close to 200,000 miles on it.

The local Elks organization Thursday donated $2,000 to help with the costs of maintaining the new ride.

“Local members donate certain amount of money every year and that enables us to bring back that much more to the community and this one is one of our favorites,” said Diane Drake, Chairman of the Elks National Association.

Volunteers are always needed to help drive. More information can be found below:

DAV Sault Ste Marie

Meeting Location:

Avery Center

510 Ashum Street

Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan 49783

Meeting Time and Date: 2nd Thursday of the month at 7:00 p.m.

Chapter Closed: January / February

906-635-6370

ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

