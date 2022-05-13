ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers adds two new water wells to create millions of gallons per day

By Joshua Cole
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two new water wells are officially online creating more than one million gallons of water for Fort Myers, sent to the water treatment plant than to resident homes.

“It’s still enough to fill about an Olympic-sized swimming pool every single day,” said Fort Myers Utilities Senior Project Manager Alan J. Gil.

The new wells join 16 others already in use across the city. Construction for the well project was completed four months earlier than the expected 18 months.

“We realized we’re going to need more. So more data started coming and we realized we are going to need more source water,” said Gil.

“They are doing something that is supplying an essential item to our community which is water. Something that we know some of our residents have struggled with,” said Fort Myers spokesperson Liz Bello-Matthews.

The wells are a relief as more people stay long term and even more are moving to the city, adding strain to the water treatment plant and city planners make sure there is enough water for future developments.

“This is a priority for the city and we want to make sure that our municipal partners DEP and DOH know that we are serious on moving forward and we are not dropping the ball on this,” said Bello-Matthews.

“Right now, we’re trying to beat that demand and get ahead of that demand,” said Gil.

Additionally, Fort Myers City Council plans to look at proposals to expand the water treatment family at a council meeting on Monday, May 16.

