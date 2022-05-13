Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Whiteside by NWS

Henderson County Chief Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Donald E. Millard, age 57 was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, May 15th. The Sheriff’s Office received a report that Millard was driving a tractor and had since parked it a residence in Gladstone. The complainant stated they did not believe Millard had purchased it. Millard and the tractor were located in Gladstone. Upon investigation Deputies discovered Millard had not purchased the tractor and began looking for a victim. It was discovered that Millard had allegedly stolen the tractor from J.J. Nichting Co. in Pilot Grove, IA. Millard was arrested and charged for possessing the stolen tractor. The tractor was valued at $125,000. Milliard is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Millard is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OQUAWKA, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO