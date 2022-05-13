ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henry, Whiteside by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors...

alerts.weather.gov

tspr.org

Two landspout tornadoes confirmed in western Illinois

The line of showers and thunderstorms developed late Friday afternoon, east of the Mississippi River, after several days of very warm weather. The National Weather Service confirmed two landspout tornadoes during Friday’s severe weather in western Illinois — one near Good Hope and the other south of Monmouth.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Warm temperatures Saturday, but cooler than this week

This week areas across the Stateline shattered previous record high temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday marked the earliest date EVER on record that Rockford strung together three consecutive 90 degree plus days. If you did not like the heat, we are back to a more seasonal pattern […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KCRG.com

Identity of Wapsipinicon River drowning victim released

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the person who died in a tubing incident on the Wapsipinicon River on Saturday. The victim was identified as Mechele Horak, 47, of Marion. At around 1:37 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of...
MARION, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Muscatine County woman dies in crash

A Muscatine County woman is dead after a single car accident last week. On Tuesday, May 10, at approximately 2:05 p.m., a crash was reported within the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue in Muscatine County. The caller noted that the vehicle was in the ditch, on fire, and believed to be still occupied. When law […]
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
City
Erie, IL
County
Henry County, IL
County
Whiteside County, IL
City
Lyndon, IL
City
Henry, IL
ourquadcities.com

Two injured in weekend UTV crash

Two Galena residents were injured Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in rural Galena. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. on the 12000 block of Samantha Drive, according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. A Polaris UTV, driven by Jonathan W. Miller, 40, was...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Oquawka Man Arrested for Possession of Stolen Tractor

Henderson County Chief Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Donald E. Millard, age 57 was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies on Sunday, May 15th. The Sheriff’s Office received a report that Millard was driving a tractor and had since parked it a residence in Gladstone. The complainant stated they did not believe Millard had purchased it. Millard and the tractor were located in Gladstone. Upon investigation Deputies discovered Millard had not purchased the tractor and began looking for a victim. It was discovered that Millard had allegedly stolen the tractor from J.J. Nichting Co. in Pilot Grove, IA. Millard was arrested and charged for possessing the stolen tractor. The tractor was valued at $125,000. Milliard is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Millard is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
OQUAWKA, IL
1470 WMBD

Pekin woman dead after motorcycles collide with truck in Mason County

EASTON, Ill. – A three-vehicle accident – two of which were motorcycles – claimed the life of a woman from Pekin. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at 3:16 p.m. Saturday on Illinois 10 in Mason County. Troopers say a truck being driven by a man from Easton was north on Illinois 10, hauling a trailer, and about to make a left turn when both motorcycles behind him attempted to pass, both striking the truck.
MASON COUNTY, IL
#Wind Gust#Henry Whiteside#The Quad Cities
newschannel20.com

Sheriff: Suspect in pursuit killed after vehicle crashes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A police pursuit on Friday night that started in Menard County ended in Sangamon County when the vehicle fleeing authorities crashed, killing the driver, according to Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell. The sheriff said no other vehicles were involved in the accident. The wreck...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Parts of Bloomington street closed after train hits semi

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington Police say no one was injured Monday afternoon after a train clipped the back of a tractor trailer. Public Information Officer Brandt Parsley says it happened around 2:20 PM Monday near the intersection of Market Street and White Oak. No one was injured.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Lincoln Fire Protection District puts out two fires

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District had a busy day after being called into action on two separate fires Saturday. Officials said that they were first dispatched at 1:30 p.m. to a report of a tractor fire near 1320 East and 700 North in Coles County. Upon arrival, they found that the […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Car Driven Into Ottawa Pot Dispensary

Some repairs may be needed at the marijuana dispensary in Ottawa. Police were called to Verilife just past 5:30 Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into the business just north of Interstate 80. The driver involved, 61-year-old Donald Abbey of La Salle says he hit the brake and gas pedals at the same time while trying to park. His car first hit a parking sign being going over a sidewalk and then hitting the dispensary itself. A downspout and siding was damaged at Verilife. Nobody was hurt.
OTTAWA, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Sunday, May 15, 2022

05/03/22 – 9:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 20th Street and Avenue I. 05/03/22 – 1:39 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1100 block of Avenue H.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police: 1 injured in shooting in East Moline Saturday

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting on Saturday in East Moline, police said. Officers were in the 13th Street and 13th Avenue area to clear people after tavern closing, according to the East Moline Police Department in a media release. While on foot police said they heard multiple gunshots in the area.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Headon’s to open second location in Davis Junction

DAVIS JUNCTION — Headon’s Fine Meats Owner Mark Hibshman said Thursday that his business will be opening a second location in Davis Junction at the end of this month. The second Headon’s will be located inside a new Benny’s Corner Market just west of the intersection of Illinois Route 251 and Illinois Route 72. Benny’s is another Rochelle business that is adding another location in Davis Junction.
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
WSPY NEWS

DeKalb county jury awards over $2 million in fatal car crash case

A jury in DeKalb County on Friday found that a Plano bar is partially responsible for the death of a Sandwich man in a 2015 crash at Route 34 and Old Route 34 in Sandwich. A jury ordered the now closed Q Bar, and its landlord TKK Investments, to pay $2.4 million in damages to the estate of 25-year-old Chastin Pawson, of Sandwich.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Man found guilty in connection with fatal 2019 crash in Moline

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. Co. (KWQC) - A Rock Island County jury Friday convicted a Grand Mound man in connection with a crash that left a woman dead and her fiancé injured in March 2019. Court records show the jury deliberated about four hours before finding Armand Elijah Cannon, 27,...
MOLINE, IL

