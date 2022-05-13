Special Weather Statement issued for Baylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Callahan; Coke; Concho; Crockett; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; Nolan; Runnels; Schleicher; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF AN OZONA TO SAN SABA LINE FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES OF LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES LESS THAN 20 PERCENT, SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH, GUSTING TO 35 MPH, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR AREAS ALONG AND NORTH OF AN OZONA TO SAN SABA LINE The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...South 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * FUELS...Critically Dry * IMPACTS...Avoid any outdoor activities that could result in flames or sparks of any kind. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO