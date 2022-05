MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two teenagers have been taken into custody after police say they threatened to kill several people at a Mandan residence. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Kaiden Schmidt, and 19-year-old Ethan Schmidt were involved in an altercation last Friday. They say Ethan Schmidt advanced on a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old with a machete and Kaiden Schmidt advanced on the victims with a hammer. A victim told police the men threatened to stab her and the others in the residence.

MANDAN, ND ・ 14 HOURS AGO