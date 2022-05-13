ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest suspect in Worcester bus driver slashing

By Morgan Rousseau
 3 days ago

Dashaun Stokes-Sims faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Police arrested a suspect in the recent slashing of a Worcester bus driver, one day after investigators asked for the public’s help finding him.

Dashaun Stokes-Sims, 28, was taken into custody at the Worcester police station, according to an NBC Boston report.

He faces charges of armed assault with intent to murder, mayhem, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to police.

Stokes-Sims is accused of slashing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver on Wednesday. CBS Boston reported that the driver, who has worked for the Worcester Regional Transit Authority, was cut on his face during the attack.

“I hope the person really takes time to reflect and understand that he almost took a father away from his four kids, and all his kids are very young still and he wouldn’t have been here anymore,” the driver’s fiancé Kayla Peters told CBS. “His kids need him.”

The outlet also shared a photo of the driver’s injuries, which show a long, stitched slash from his cheek to below his lips.

The arrest comes one day after police sought the public’s help in locating the person responsible for the violent assault, which happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near 494 Lincoln St.

It’s unclear what preceded the attack, but investigators said Stokes-Sims was not a bus passenger, but rather stepped onto the bus immediately before the attack, then ran off.

